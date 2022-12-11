JC Bowman

JC Bowman

One of my favorite authors is Erwin McManus, who writes “we all need self-reflection, and more importantly, we must master ourselves.” In public education, we have sometimes forgotten the basics.

Public schools have sometimes neglected reading, writing, and arithmetic. There are some very justifiable reasons, but secondary issues have often replaced primary functions. Because of these issues, some of the support for public education has been lost. Public education runs on trust. We must keep our learning priorities in order. 