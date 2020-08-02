“Alexa won’t talk to me,” my mom frantically claims after waking me up Saturday morning, the one day a week I get to sleep in.
With my eyes still closed as I lie in bed, I try to process the intrusion on my sleep. “Who is doing what to who?” I sigh, knowing my chance to catch more sleep has passed me by.
“Alexa just quit talking to me,” she continued. “She won’t answer back.”
That’s when it hit me. She was talking about her electronic home assistant. You know, the devices that you ask a question and they answer. The same ones that listen in secretly to everything in your home and then beam that information to a government installation underground somewhere in the remote reaches of New Mexico.
“What do you mean she won’t talk to you,” I replied, kicking back the covers.
“I ask her something and she just sits there and says nothing,” she countered. “Maybe I said something to make her mad.”
I rolled my eyes, knowing that mom was only being half-flippant in her comment as she has projected some human traits on Alexa since I first installed it (um, her) for mom’s birthday a couple of years ago. The relationship was a rocky one at first, as it took a bit for mom to acclimate to the new technology.
“I don’t want to ask the wrong thing,” mom said in a concerned voice when I first hooked up the machine.
“You can ask her anything in the world,” I told her. “There’s no such thing as a stupid question. Alexa don’t judge.”
Her relationship with Alexa began to progress in the coming weeks but not without some hiccups, as I would often catch mom arguing with her new electronic roommate.
“She won’t do what I said,” mom revealed in a disgusted tone. “I think she’s broken.”
I gave mom a long look. Her question was confusing to say the least, so the fact Alexa couldn’t give her a good answer wasn’t surprising.
“I mean, if your question made sense, maybe she would answer,” I quipped. “I don’t even understand what you’re asking.”
“I think she’s defective,” she countered, again asking her question only to get denied again.
“I don’t know the answer to that,” Alexa admitted, making mom even more irritated.
However, after a few weeks of back and forth, the flow got better between mom and Alexa and they were good – almost too good. They are practically besties now, sometimes to the detriment of her favorite son.
Of course, it’s not enough that she treats Alexa like an invisible friend. No, she actually treats everything she says as the gospel truth now to the point where she contests things I say and uses Alexa to defend her point.
“It looks like rain out,” I told my mom last week as I walked in amid threatening skies, not expecting any push back from my factual observations about the weather.
Despite the darkening skies and distant thunder, mom refused to take my word for it. “Alexa. Is it going to rain today?”
“But, mom,” I began, only to get shushed.
“It may rain in McMinnville, Tennessee, today,” Alexa’s female voice confirmed.
Mom nodded. “You’re right,” she agreed. “It’s going to rain.”
“Of course I’m right,” I huffed. “I could feel sprinkles as I walked in. You don’t need Alexa to know it’s about to rain.”
Mom gave me a weary look. “Alexa knows everything,” she defended. “If she says it, it must be so.”
“I suppose if Alexa told you to jump off a bridge, you’d do it,” I responded, sounding more like my mother than my mother sounds like my mother.
“Alexa would never steer me wrong,” she scolded. “Besides, she can hear what you’re saying. You may hurt her feelings talking like that.”
Frankly, I wasn’t sure how to take that. I mean, mom has a great sense of humor but she had a serious look on her face.
So, when Alexa went down this past weekend, it was source for alarm. Mom had obviously looked at the clock until it was nine in the morning and then called me right on the dot. She couldn’t do without her Alexa.
“Have you unplugged and re-plugged?” I asked, knowing that often solves electronic problems.
“Of course,” she huffed. “Maybe I said something wrong.”
“You didn’t say anything wrong,” I said. “It’s a glitch.”
“How do you know?” she shot back.
“I just do,” I replied. “If you don’t believe me, why don’t you ask Alexa like you always do? Oh wait, Alexa isn’t answering you.”
Mom got quiet for a moment. “I think you’re jealous of Alexa.”
“Me? Jealous of a machine? Please,” I resisted. “That’s just silly.”
So, I trudged over to mom’s and, after a little tweaking, was able to get Alexa back online.
“There,” I said as the light ring lit up. “She’s talking to you again.”
“Hello, Alexa!” mom beamed having her roommate back online.
“Hello, Mabel,” Alexa responded. “How is your day?”
Mom looked thrilled. “Alexa’s okay.”
Maybe I need to go visit mom more while I’m still her favorite.