Marsha Blackburn

Sen. Marsha Blackburn

 U.S. Senate Photographic Studio John Klemmer

Communist China is on a mission for dominance. At the helm of the New Axis of Evil, China has indicated they will invade independent countries and destroy democratic leadership to achieve that end. My recent visit to Taiwan made it abundantly clear that the leaders in Taiwan want the United States and our allies to stand with them as they fight to keep their independence.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has always viewed non-conformity to them as a threat. In Xinjiang province, state leadership continues to wage genocide against the Muslim Uyghur minority, and in Hong Kong, the CCP led a hostile takeover of the local democratic government. However, this authoritarian aggression has faced overwhelming opposition in Taiwan. In spite of Beijing's demands for reunification and reeducation, over half of the island's citizens support independence. President Trump knew this and recognized Taiwan on the world stage by intentionally strengthening America's relationships with Taiwan instead of with the Chinese Communist Party. However, President Xi Jinping views this momentum toward a free Taiwan as a direct challenge to his authority. Desperate to silence dissenters and guarantee a historic third term in office this year, President Xi launched a new round of military exercises intended to scare the world into silence.