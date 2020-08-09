This year has been one for the books. While the pandemic turned our world upside down on an unprecedented scale, the death of George Floyd and the passing of John Lewis compelled us all to “get in good trouble, necessary trouble.” We have all been touched by the events of this year in some way, yet I remind you of the preceding remarks made by the very same gentleman, “Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime.”
Lewis could really drive a point home like no other. I mean he absolutely nailed it when he told us “Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, be optimistic.” What I really want to say is that I find inspiration in men like Lewis and look to apply his words across the board in all aspects of my daily life. It’s true that I won’t ever know the struggles that he faced. I doubt Gandhi would be that impressed with the problems in my life either. I appeal to you all that you might look past my own circumstance and allow me to observe that men like Lewis simply love life and are worthy of emulating, no matter who you are.
Hopefully, most of you have people in your lives who just make you feel like a million bucks without even trying. These are the people that inspire you to be a better person without even realizing it, because you instantly feel like a better person simply by being in their presence. Rep. John Lewis devoted his life to racial justice and equality, and while I personally never met him, he was the embodiment of this positive sort of person by all accounts. During these troubled times, no matter how serious the magnitude or trivial the decisions we are faced with in our daily lives may seem, can we all just ask ourselves “what would John Lewis do?”
My profession is not so serious that I save lives on a daily basis. I champion diversity, equity, and inclusiveness in my field, but I am not even on the front lines of civil activism. I’m just an historic preservationist and an economic developer. When the pandemic hit, my experience was that there was a huge push for quick adaptations in place management to allow businesses and community members alike to continue to function safely. Within weeks, municipalities began these rapid pivots to allow for businesses, especially those in the hospitality industry, to reopen safely by relaxing regulations on special events and zoning in downtowns and other core urban areas. These conditions highlighted planning issues and positive tactical solutions proposed over the span of the last decade, but which are only now being adopted at breakneck speed in response to COVID-19. That being said, while equity and diversity are not a new issue, the death of Floyd mandated that this necessary component of all urban design and city planning initiatives would not, should not, and could not be overlooked. Were it not for the death of Floyd, the discussions surrounding the future of our public spaces may have been extremely one-sided, and quite frankly, an opportunity to realize the monumental shift regarding the built environment in favor of equal opportunities and access for all.
I find solace in the influence of Lewis on our collective spirit as Americans, where the dreams of those before us are not diminished with the passage of time. We have always and remain a nation of optimists searching for a better way of life. My words may sound exaggerated, but I assure you that my sentiment is not. Is it not ok to ask that we all think “what would John Lewis do?” no matter our purpose, professions, or roles in life? I can think of no better role model for my own children.