JC Bowman

JC Bowman

School readiness is an important part of early learning. We would be wise to consider a child’s physical, social, emotional, and intellectual development before enrolling them in school.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office of Research and Education Accountability (OREA) has now released research on kindergarten readiness and academic performance, which every stakeholder and policymaker should examine. The Kindergarten Readiness and Academic Performance Report could help improve education results across the state in the future.