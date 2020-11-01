What creeps you out? I think all of us have little things that make our skin crawl by a mere mention, fears that sometimes become irrational.
“I’m not scared of anything,” I can hear some of you macho men saying in indignation as you snarl at my allegation. “I fear no man and no thing aside from the Almighty himself.”
If that’s the case, then you’re a better man than me, because I have stuff that I’m squeamish about. But hey, fears are part of being human. They are bred into us from back in the days when we were living in caves and grass huts as a way to keep us alive so we wouldn’t walk out and get eaten by a saw-tooth jagular or a heffalump (Google it).
The big fears, I think we can all agree, are death and public speaking. I read a study a while back that revealed nearly 30 percent of people surveyed in the study feared public speaking worse than death. Now that’s some serious performance anxiety. That means 30 percent of those surveyed would fear standing up before a group and speaking more than being deader than a doornail. I don’t get it, since I enjoy speaking before crowds - the bigger the better. I’ve got stuff to do so I’d rather not be dead right now.
The thing is, one person’s fears can be another person’s passions. I’m not fond of many bugs, especially spiders. I’m not scared of them; I just don’t like touching them or them touching me. It’s a mutual respect – you don’t bite me and I don’t smash you. However, I have a friend who is a bug doctor, an entomologist who works with bugs every day. Something I fear in a way is something that she enjoys and makes a living doing. And, I will point out, it’s cool having a bug doctor friend who I can send a picture to and get an identification of any bug.
“I wouldn’t touch that one. It’s poisonous,” I remember her texting back after I sent her a picture of the colorful little creeper. I shook the caterpillar-like bug off my hand in a flash.
Do I fear clowns? Nope. That’s a big one, as I pointed out in a recent column, as some of my friends are deathly scared of clowns. Personally, I think clowns get a bad rap thanks to serial killer John Wayne Gacy (who never killed anyone while wearing a clown outfit, so far as anyone knows) and of course, Stephen King’s “It,” which has been showing constantly during Halloween week. With that being said, I’m not going to dress up as one this Halloween.
How about ghosts? Lots of people are believers and are scared of the supernatural. I’m an unbeliever. As such, I was once part of a paranormal hunting group, those folks who go out to supposedly haunted houses and use various techniques to try to communicate with those who have passed on or to isolate strange electromagnetic activity supposedly produced by spirits or beings. Yeah, I’ve done some wild stuff in the past.
While there were things I’ve seen that couldn’t be explained, I never saw anything that would convince me that ghosts are real. Sure, I got pranked a couple of times over the years and fell for it but hey, when it’s dark and stuff goes bump in the night, things can get creepy real quick. And, once you feel that cold chill go down your spine, it’s over. Fight or flight. You can keep your opinion on the existence of ghosts, and I’ll keep mine until further notice.
“Well Sherrill, what does freak you out and make you feel uneasy?” I can hear you say.
Bodily fluids and Claymation. Those are the two things that make my skin crawl.
“Now that’s just stupid,” you scratch your head. “Didn’t you used to be an ambulance chaser, going to all those wrecks and crime scenes?”
Yes, I’ve seen it all a thousand times back during my three decades of covering the bad stuff, stuff that would leave most people lying awake at night. All that stuff is probably what made me a murder mystery novelist, having experienced all that stuff first hand.
However, with that said, a little bit of spittle on one’s lip and I have to turn away. My friends have a ball with that one. Big ole macho Duane can’t take the sight of spit or snot.
Why? I think it goes back to my childhood. There used to be a preacher at my church when I was a kid who, when he was giving a sermon, would spit out his words. And by spit out I mean you’d better wear your rain poncho on the first few rows because it was like going to a Gallagher concert. I found myself more concerned with dodging the words than hearing the preacher’s words as my mother, the organist, made me sit right in the line of fire on the front seat.
Anyway, by the time I was old enough to pick my own seat, I moved way to the back, not because I was a backslider but because I didn’t like getting spat upon. This, I believe, was my genesis of fearing bodily fluids.
As for Claymation, which is stop motion animation using clay, I haven’t the slightest.
“You’re telling us you don’t like Rudolph or The Nightmare Before Christmas?” you say in unbelief. “What kind of communist are you, Sherrill?”
Sorry. They creep me out. It’s something about the motion of it. I’ve been turned off by it since I was a child and at 55, I’m not planning to change my mind. If you turn on The Nightmare Before Christmas you can rest assured I’m leaving the room and turning on ESPN or the Weather Channel where there’s not much chance of Claymation showing up.
Anyway, you have your fears and I have mine. One thing for sure; however, is that fears are real to the people they impact. What are you scared of?