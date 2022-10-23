David Carroll

David Carroll

 Dan Henry

“He’s just going through a phase right now.” If you’re a parent, you know what that means. Whether it’s the Terrible Twos, awkward adolescence, or the risk-taking teen years, we hope and pray they’ll grow out of it. Most of them do.

Life goes through cycles. We know that the cold winter will turn into a warm spring, followed by the lush plants and scorching heat in the summer, and the colorful leaves and falling temperatures that take us back where we started.