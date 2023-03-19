David Carroll

 Dan Henry

You won’t find anyone prouder of their Southern heritage than me. Heck, I even wrote a book called “Volunteer Bama Dawg,” celebrating my connections to Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia, the states in which I’ve lived all my life.

Admittedly, there have been a few bumps in the road. As a kid, I wasn’t proud of Alabama when Gov. George Wallace was embracing staunch racism.