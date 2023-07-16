Believe it or not, there once was a time when not every city had a national chain hotel, and the locally- or regionally-owned hotels and motels were pretty nice accommodations. Once again, Tullahoma was no different.

In the latter part of the 19th century, Tullahoma had become a bit of a resort town. Natural springs in the area were said to provide therapeutic value, and with the railroad station then located between Grundy and Lincoln Streets along Atlantic Street, that part of town was a perfect location for hotels. I’ve found information about some beautiful Queen Anne and Victorian hotel building in the first and second blocks of North Atlantic Street, on the east side of the railroad tracks, which was directly opposite the thriving businesses on the west side of the street. Details about opening and closing dates haven’t arisen on most yet, but I’ll relate what I know. If you can fill in some info, please e-mail me and I’ll update. If you have good photos, that’s even better.