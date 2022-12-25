JC Bowman

My friend John Carver raised a great question on what is our WHY for educating children.

Certainly, we want all children to realize their potential as human beings, develop their abilities to the fullest, and make a positive contribution to the community in which they live. Do we educate for the sake of the child? The family? Educators? Businesses? Government? Society? How you answer the WHY we educate question will determine what policies you will embrace.