Unique Art with a Unique Name
If you are looking for some original, local art for your home, office or as a gift, you need to visit Bird and gNatz Art Gallery in the Downtown Avenues building. The Gallery is the brainchild of Linda Robertson Gaines, a retired nurse and 20 year resident of the Tullahoma area.
Displaying both her very talented unique work and other local artists’ work, Linda's inspiration provides a venue for local artists to showcase and sell their work.
Her business just opened in March and Linda is pleased with the response. Linda hopes to introduce a Young Entrepreneur Corner in her display area soon for up and coming young local artists. She is especially excited about offering the work of a twelve year old local artist who sells her crochet and knitted items and baby blankets online.
Her oldest artist is an eighty year old man who just took up painting and found his passion painting beautiful English landscapes. Linda's own specialty is a type of unique sculpture made from recycled materials she finds in junkyards and yard sales.
Linda is currently looking for work from area potters and woodworkers. If you have that talent, stop by and visit with Linda.
And, by the way, Linda’s nickname is Bird. You'll need to stop by and ask her about the gNatz part of her Gallery’s name.
It's All in the Name
One of the most interesting new businesses in town is Nana and Papaw's Salt Room and more. The first part of the name comes from what the owners, Donald and Mechele Campbell, grandchildren call them. The second part of the name comes from the unique salt therapy health service they offer. By using the name Nana and Papaw, they want to provide their clients the relaxed atmosphere of care and comfort you would receive from a loving grandparents’ home.
Mechelle had long suffered from chronic sinuses. She heard about a Salt Room in Murfreesboro, tried it and in no time her sinuses cleared up. She was fascinated by the Salt Room concept and started studying the benefits. She even took classes for six months. It turns out salt caves in Europe have been around for centuries and have become popular tourist attractions for their healing powers. Salt Rooms are especially helpful for COPD, sinus and respiratory issues.
Their salt room has special equipment that breaks down Himalayan salt into tiny particles that circulate in the room. Salt therapy is 100% natural, drug free and safe.
In March the Campbells took a leap of faith and opened the business at 101 SE Atlantic. In only a month they already have over 75 regular clients.
And the "and more" part of their name includes ionic foot detox, infrared sauna and deep tissue massage chairs.
If you are challenged with these types of ailments, stop by and let Nana and Papaw show you around their most interesting new business.
Massage this name
Another new business in downtown Tullahoma with an interesting name is PennyJack's. The business is the brainchild of Jackie and Dan Entin. Jackie is a Licensed Massage Therapist. Joining her in the business is Rebecca Fleming, also a Licensed Massage Therapist. Their business slogan: Your place to relax.
This curious fellow is curious about the name. It turns out the name is a shout out to Dan's parents, Penny and Jack, who helped them get started in the business.
The business is located is located at 129 West Lincoln Street which Dan is totally transforming into a beautiful retreat for their clients. PennyJack's opened on Valentine's Day and the two ladies are already very busy with clients.
Both Jackie and Rebecca have been licensed for several years and not only offer therapeutic massage but pre-natal massage, synergy massage, Thai Yoga massage, hot stone massage and chair massage. A 15% First Responder discount is offered.
If you are looking to relieve stress, reduce aches and pains and increase range of motion, stop by the massage therapists with the unique name: PennyJack's.
If you are curious about something in Tullahoma, email acuriousfellow@lighttube.net.