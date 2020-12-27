At first, the odor seemed to only hit my nostrils here and there. It was a whiff of something off, something different, something foul.
It was a slow build, the odor, one that built clumsily, like a small child trying to roll snow to build a snowman, only to be forced to seek backup as the mound of frozen fluff grew too large for the child’s body to handle.
Then the smell well and truly took hold. I blinked my eyes hard at the stench, trying to clear them from watering.
“Am I the only person smelling this?” I wondered to myself.
I started looking around the office, checking to see if someone had brought in an animal carcass or sewage backup or something, only to realize the foul smell was coming from across the room from me in the form of one of the worst office lunches one could possibly imagine:
Sardines.
My editor had brought a tin of plain sardines to the office and was eating them in plain view of his three reporters and his publisher, who was in our office discussing, you know, newspaper stuff. It’s confidential, you see. I can’t divulge that kind of Intel to the general public.
Anyway, there Duane was, standing against a filing cabinet, legs crossed, sardine tin in hand with the lid peeled back. He was slurping the slimy fish down one by one like they were tapioca pearls in a Thai tea drink or something else slimy that isn’t quite as disturbing as eating sardines in an office.
There is a reason an office life stereotype of hating the guy who microwaves fish exists: it’s because the stench of seafood takes forever to dissipate, and whatever unlucky soul needs to use the microwave after the Mahi Mahi muncher will taste that fish on his food, no matter what he brought for lunch. Reheated spaghetti, a Salisbury steak Lean Cuisine, microwave pizza; it’ll all taste and smell like fish because Lenny over in quality control decided to reheat his crab cakes.
I’ll be the first to admit, I may have overreacted slightly when I shrieked at him, “WHAT ARE YOU EATING?!”
He startled, looking at me with confusion.
“Sardines…?” he answered, seeming completely dumbfounded.
I was horror stricken. I was confused. I had several questions.
Number one: who actually eats sardines? I’ve never met a living soul who appreciates the tinned fish in my life, until now. I’ve always passed them in the grocery store, shuddering and shuffling away quickly on my way to grab mustard or barbecue sauce.
Number two: who brings sardines to an office? The newsroom is not some large, spacious field where smells can fly off without assaulting others’ nasal passages; it’s a relatively cramped room that holds about a few desks and even fewer people. I’ve been in smaller offices, but still, the Tullahoma newsroom isn’t the largest area in the building.
Number three: could Duane not smell his lunch? How could he stand there, the tin less than three feet from his face, slurping down sardines like they were Ramen noodles? Did the odor not affect him? I briefly wondered if he had the coronavirus, as I know a loss of taste and smell is one of the hallmarks of the disease. (He doesn’t have the COVID; just a horrible taste in office lunches)
He looked at me like I’d grown a third head, completely stupefied as to why I was so aghast as his culinary choice.
“What,” he asked, slipping another sardine between his teeth.
“Why are you eating that in here?” I asked him.
He laughed. “It’s lunch!”
“No it’s not, it’s live bait! Get out of here with that,” I volleyed back to him.
“Oh, it’s not even that bad of a smell,” he said with a grin as he continued eating his putrid poisson.
“Oh yes, it does! I wondered where that horrible smell was coming from, and it was you!” I said.
Thankfully, Kyle and Zach had my back on this one, corroborating the foul smell his sardines emitted.
“Yeah, you could smell them,” Kyle said.
“Yeah, they were pretty pungent,” Zach added.
“See?” I said. “Those things are nasty. Don’t you come back into this office with those again.”
He just laughed at us again, waving off our objections to his fish food.
Luckily, Duane thought better of trashing his terrible tuna tin in his office trash can and left the newsroom to dispose of his hazmat halibut in the break room trash, where the smell could at least be covered by other employees’ refuse.
Still, the smell…lingered. If you left the newsroom for a quick trip to the vending machine and then returned, you were immediately hit with a wall of sardine stench.
I borrowed a candle from a coworker to try to mask it. I let that candle carry the weight of the newsroom on its metaphorical shoulders, trying to replace the eau de poisson with a lovely vanilla gingerbread scent. I’d say it halfway worked. After a few hours, we in the newsroom had either become “nose blind” to the smell or it finally disappeared into the ether, never to be smelled again, we hope.