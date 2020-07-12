“Do what you can, with what you’ve got, where you are.”
Theodore Roosevelt Jr. (b. October 27, 1858 – January 5, 1919), often referred to as Teddy Roosevelt, served as the 26th president of the United States. One of the most dynamic presidents in our nation’s history, he also tops the list of prolific providers of inspirational quotes by American historical figures. The quote above has always been a favorite of mine; however, as it turns out, Teddy himself credits the actual quote to Squire Bill Widener of Widener’s Valley, Virginia, in Roosevelt’s Autobiography, Chapter IX:
“…the greatest happiness is the happiness that comes as a by-product of striving to do what must be done, even though sorrow is met in the doing. There is a bit of homely philosophy, quoted by Squire Bill Widener, of Widener’s Valley, Virginia, which sums up one’s duty in life: “Do what you can, with what you’ve got, where you are.”
Theodore’s niece, Eleanor, became First Lady of the United States in 1933 with the election of Teddy’s distant 5th cousin, Franklin D. Roosevelt. A woman after my own heart in many ways, least of which her outspokenness on civil rights for African-Americans, Eleanor was also the first woman in the White House to write regular newspaper articles, even disagreeing with her husband’s political opinions on occasion. From 1935 until 1962, Eleanor wrote “My Day,” a national syndicated newspaper, offering a remarkable window into her family’s public and political life. Eleanor wrote the following words in 1936 during a particularly trying period for the Roosevelts:
“Midnight came and bed for all, and all that was said was ‘good night, sleep well, pleasant dreams’, with the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.”
If you have made it through my article this far, you may have gleaned that I was a history major as an undergraduate. While the world debates eliminating humanities from higher-ed curriculum, I have often half-jokingly suggested that colleges and universities simply interchange the word “history” for “context.” There are always lessons to be learned from the past, and while the current pandemic is unprecedented, we are not the first generations to deal with extreme tribulation. After all, during Teddy’s day, WWI was the First World War. Eleanor lived through WWII which took death and despair to a whole new unprecedented level. I remind you all this week that, unlike the Roosevelts, we are not in a world war with each other, but fighting a pandemic together.
At the risk of exasperating many of my former learned, bow tie donned history professors, I offer you the following Roosevelt mashup: Do what you can, with what you’ve got, where you are, and with the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.
Yes, there is a lot of uncertainty in the world right now. Yet, as my high school teacher Mrs. Susan Core at St. Andrews-Sewanee used to tell me more often than I’d probably like to admit there was occasion for the advice, now is the time to “just pull yourself up by the bootstraps and get on with it.” We now have an opportunity to come together and make the most out of a horrible situation. So many of the greatest achievements have been born out of the direst of circumstances.
This week, I will provide just one positive example, with more to come in future articles, of new thoughts and potential opportunities to provide new strengths for our community by doing what we can, with what we’ve got, where we are.
In 2016, Tullahoma was selected as one of five towns across the country to participate in the Cool & Connected planning assistance program, an innovative initiative to help communities leverage broadband service for downtown revitalization and economic development. Tullahoma received technical assistance to market its downtown as a free Wi-Fi zone and to develop a physical work-share space to complement the new infrastructure investments with the goal of increasing the number of entrepreneurs, startups, and downtown businesses. You may have noticed the banners downtown featuring the words Innovate, Learn, Create, as well as promoting the free high-speed Wi-Fi available.
No one could have foreseen that by participating in the Cool & Connected program, Tullahoma would be uniquely situated to capitalize on the rise in remote work as a result of COVID-19. According to Main Street America, this trend, compounded by growth in gig-economy workers, freelancers, and consultants, a post-pandemic new normal will lead to a far greater portion of workers having the ability to make living decisions based less on where their employer is located and more on living preferences. To many, rural areas present more affordable housing and cost of living options and access to recreation and natural amenities that have also been examined as lacking within more dense cities. At the end of the day, the strength of this trend will be determined by how communities position themselves to leverage this growing interest in rural and small towns.
Rural communities across the nation are discovering new ways to take advantage of the trend to kick start their small downtowns and reverse the rural brain-drain phenomenon by creating reasons for individuals to bring their talent, skills, connections, and capital to their micropolitan area. One strategy is bringing gigabit internet infrastructure to their communities, which Tullahoma has already accomplished, with free high-speed internet in the downtown area to boot. Another strategy is the creation of innovation centers and trendy, safe co-working spaces for remote workers. In addition to the entrepreneurial space located adjacent to Microcraft and THS, Tullahoma has an excellent opportunity to utilize any of its recently acquired properties downtown, including the “Roberts Building” to incorporate this strategy to Tullahoma’s economic advantage. In order to do so, however, preservation incentives at the state and federal level will be critical.
The next time you think that supporting historic preservation initiatives at the federal, state, and local level that are vital to funding revitalization are just about beautification or turning the downtown into a tourist attraction, please remember that vibrant downtowns with unique character are actually community amenities that are increasingly what it takes to attract and retain top talent. Not only remote workers, but innovators, creatives, entrepreneurs, startups, and businesses of all sizes. Supporting these initiatives will have a positive effect on the entire community as downtowns are the single greatest indicator of the economic health of Tullahoma as a whole that individual remote workers as well as market analysts for retailers and other types of industry will look to when deciding whether to relocate or expand their businesses to Tullahoma. To learn more about how rural economies can leverage the rise in remote work, visit Main Street America’s blog series at mainstreet.org.