When did clowns go from being those quirky costumed comedians who entertained children on shows like the Bozo Show - which I watched religiously every Saturday morning as a child – to being creepy versions like on Stephen King’s “It,” where the evil clown pulls a child down into the storm drain?
My question arises after I was tormented and stalked by an evil panda while eating at a Mexican restaurant this past week, my delightful enchilada Monday turned to terror by the masked stalker.
But first, let’s talk about the clown thing. Coulrophobia, or the fear of clowns, is a very real thing. There are folks who will come apart if they see a clown. Medical experts say someone suffering from this irrational fear can experience nausea, sweating and difficulty breathing when they encounter a clown. Coulrophobia is a close cousin of masklophobia, which is the fear of mascots and people masks. I’m sure these folks are doubly on edge this time of year with Halloween just around the corner.
By the way, although I can sometimes get a bit creeped out by a person in a mask (like the panda I spoke of), I don’t suffer from either of these phobias. However, I know people who do, and you can feel their sheer terror when they are near to or even see a clown or masked person on television.
Who could be afraid of Booster the Rooster, the loveable Nashville Sounds mascot that poses with children at the team’s minor league games while encouraging people to sample some of Nashville’s hot chicken? Well, I have a friend who is terrified of Booster. We were at a Sounds game a while back and I was at the concession stand waiting on my order of hot chicken. Suddenly, Emily’s eyes get wide as she ducks behind me.
“What are you doing?” I asked, given her unusual behavior.
Without a word, she points with a trembling finger. Coming toward us, while stopping to hug adoring children, is Booster the Rooster.
“It’s just Booster,” I rolled my eyes. “I don’t think he’s going to hurt you.”
Her fingernails dug into my arm as the six-foot-tall chicken drew closer.
“Don’t let it near me!” she hissed, almost crouching as if it was an approaching tiger.
However, as you would expect, Booster didn’t just walk by. Nope, he noticed Emily cowering behind me and walked over to where we were standing. He then opened his arms, or wings as it were, to give Emily a hug. Her eyes wide in terror, she shrieked like a banshee. “Leave me alone,” she said through tear-filled eyes as she used me as a shield between her and the giant chicken.
Booster, thinking Emily was just playing, started playing a game ring around the rosie, with me as the rosie.
“Stop it! I’m not kidding!” she screamed, this time adding an expletive that I won’t use here. Booster was shocked. He put his hands, um wings, in the air as if to apologize. However, the damage was done as Emily collapsed sobbing in my arms. I could feel her shaking like a leaf. This, of course, made me feel like a jerk as I couldn’t stop laughing.
“How could you laugh?” she sobbed. “Why didn’t you protect me?”
I shrugged. “What do you want me to do, slug the chicken?” I asked. “I don’t want to be on the 10 o’clock news being led to the patrol car for punching Booster the Rooster.”
It was that night that I realized phobias such as coulaphobia and masklaphobia are real things. And, as any friend would do once realizing their friend has a problem, I exploited it by making her a character in one of my novels. In Friday Night Frights, the protagonist is a detective who is deathly scared of mascots. Um, guess who the killer is in the book.
To get into the character, I interviewed Emily about her phobia and found out that like many masklaphobias, it went back to her childhood. It seems her older brother would strap her into her high chair as a small child and force her to watch clowns and characters wearing masks on television. You could see fear in her eyes when she recalled the horrific childhood experience, almost as if she were reliving it so many years later.
So, what’s this have to do with a panda? Well, this past week I think I felt a twinge of the creepiness folks with these phobias must have. A couple of my friends were in town, and we met to have lunch. We were sitting at the establishment when suddenly a person dressed in a big panda mascot hat and a black cape walked into the outdoor dining area we were in.
“What’s that?” my friend Jeff asked as the Panda creeped closer to our table. “Are they having something special here?”
The panda came closer, rounding the table to where I was sitting. “I could see it if this were a Chinese restaurant but this is a Mexican place.”
The panda stood over me, staring down at me as I looked back, not knowing what to make of the situation.
“Have you written something to make folks mad?” my friend Rob asked me.
“All the time,” I replied. “But nothing about pandas.”
The panda then grabbed my drink and acted like it was going to pour it on me. I grabbed it back.
“That’s not very COVID safe,” I said as the panda slinked away, only to set down at our table across from me. It then continued staring at me.
“Do I know you?” I asked, trying to see inside the eye holes, only to be rebuffed as the person hid their identity.
After several minutes of awkwardness it came time to order. The panda whispered her order to the waiter.
“Okay, whoever you are, I’m on to your little game,” I said. “We’ll see how hungry you are when our food comes because there isn’t any way to eat in that outfit.”
Sure enough, the food came, and the smell was so tempting that the head came off. It was our friend Molly, who had accompanied the guys to town. They had played along the whole time like they didn’t know who was in the costume. Come to find out, they’d stopped at Goodwill earlier and she had bought the outfit. They then decided to set me up, in public no less.
With that being said, I can kind of sympathize with those people who suffer from phobias. Masked people can be creepy, especially pandas who interrupt your lunch.