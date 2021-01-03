When do you take down your Christmas tree(s)?
This question plagues me every year, as I know so many different days and times people choose to un-deck their halls and dispose of their real trees or pack away their artificial trees for the year.
As I write this, my Christmas tree is still fully decked with the multiple strands of LED lights, a bright, multi-colored star topper and my own sad little collection of ornaments. All my other light strands are also still where I placed them at the end of November. I’m resisting getting rid of the holiday cheer vibes until the last minute possible, which may come sooner than I’d like.
As a side note, if you haven’t checked out dollar stores for some inexpensive yet adorable decorations, you’re missing out. I basically outfitted my entire desk with Dollar Tree and Dollar General Christmas items, from mini strands of lights to desktop décor and miniature tree skirts around miniature trees. The Tullahoma News editorial department is the proud home of a 4-foot artificial tree with a mix of ornaments we’ve had in a box in a closet as well as some extra things I found at Dollar General last month.
Anyway, as far back as I can remember, my mother kept her Christmas tree up through the first few days of January. While I didn’t understand the reasoning for this as a child, as I’ve grown older, I now realize it was because my mom, who was Catholic, was honoring the traditional 12 Days of Christmas until Epiphany.
Speaking of which, the history of the 12 Days of Christmas song is fascinating to me. The true origins of the song are basically unknown. There are theories, of course, but no one can pinpoint the precise origin. Some think it started out as a children’s game chant, like your Ring-Around-The Rosies and Red Rovers and whatnot. This theory is the most popular and comes from a book first printed in 1780, which contained the best-known English version.
The book, called “Mirth and Mischief,” was a children’s book. In the book, the 12 Days “game” was meant to be played on Twelfth Night, or the Eve of Epiphany, which falls on Jan. 5 each year as the official end of Christmastime. It was meant to be a memorization game, and participants were required to repeat each verse of the chant after a game leader. If a player messed up a line, they would be required to give the game leader something, such as a small piece of old-time candy or whatever little treats kids in the 1780s had in their pockets at that time.
Did clothes in the 1780s even have pockets? I digress.
Anyway, others throughout the years have suggested different ways that the song was meant to be said or sung, such as the last line, with all 12 gifts listed, was supposed to be sung in one breath.
I don’t know about you, but I’d have a hard time listing off 12 drummers drumming, 11 pipers piping, 10 lords a-leaping, nine ladies dancing, eight maids a-milking, seven swans a-swimming, six geese a-laying, FIVE GOLDEN RINGS, four calling birds, three French hens, two turtle doves and a partridge in a pear tree in a single breath without doing some crafty speed talking. I think I ran out of breathe just typing that, even.
But not everyone is Catholic, particularly not in the South, so again I ask: When do you take down your Christmas tree?
I, personally, leave my tree up through the 12 Days of Christmas, which will end Jan. 5. I even spent some time this last week hunting down super-discounted Christmas ornaments to add to my tree during these 12 days! If you’re into Hallmark ornaments at all, now is the time to buy them, as all the ones introduced for 2020 are something like 50% off or more. I definitely took advantage of those after-Christmas sales – kudos to Tullahoma Drug Store for being my Hallmark store of choice!
But once Jan. 6 hits, I will haul out the several boxes that stored my lights, tinsel, ornaments and trees to pack all my décor away again until next holiday season.
Taking down the Christmas decorations always gives me a little melancholy, but I don’t fret for long. I know I’ll be lugging out the boxes again in 10 and a half months.
Until then, I’ll keep my trees shining for the next few days. Yes, trees, plural, as I have one non-themed Christmas tree and another Tennessee Volunteers-themed tree. Obviously, the tree did not help my beloved Vols perform better this football season. Oh well. There’s always next year!
Happy New Year, everyone. Here’s to the vaccine, staying healthy and finally kicking COVID-19 in the pants.