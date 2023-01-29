Kathryn Waller

If you experience feelings of sadness and depression throughout the autumn and winter months, you’re not alone. Seasonal depression, also called seasonal affective disorder—or SAD—is a type of depression triggered by the change of seasons and affects nearly 10 million Americans. For many, seasonal depression peaks in the month of January after the busy holiday season.

Symptoms of seasonal depression typically last four to six months and include feelings of sadness, lethargy, loss of interest in social activities, trouble concentrating, oversleeping and weight gain.

