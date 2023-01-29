If you experience feelings of sadness and depression throughout the autumn and winter months, you’re not alone. Seasonal depression, also called seasonal affective disorder—or SAD—is a type of depression triggered by the change of seasons and affects nearly 10 million Americans. For many, seasonal depression peaks in the month of January after the busy holiday season.
Symptoms of seasonal depression typically last four to six months and include feelings of sadness, lethargy, loss of interest in social activities, trouble concentrating, oversleeping and weight gain.
The exact cause of SAD is unknown, but theories suggest decreased sunlight exposure affects our circadian rhythm—or biological clock—which helps us regulate hormones, sleep and even our mood.
Rates of SAD are lower where daylight hours stay more consistent. So, SAD is more common in people living in Alaska than it is for people living in Florida.
Typically, women experience SAD more than men, and it can begin in younger adults between the ages of 18 to 30. People with a family history of SAD, and other mental health conditions such as pre-existing depression or bipolar disorder, are at higher risk of experiencing seasonal depression.
Seasonal depression can be treated with healthy lifestyle changes, therapy, counseling and medication.
Exercising regularly and getting enough sun exposure can help minimize the symptoms of SAD. Choosing to take a daily walk outside forces your body to get moving and can help offset weight gain that is common with SAD.
Another option used to treat seasonal depression is light therapy. Sitting in front of a light box for at least 30 minutes a day replicates natural sunlight and, in some cases, can help alleviate SAD symptoms. Light therapy is not recommended for those who are sensitive to light, recently had eye surgery or have other eye complications. Light therapy should only be used under a doctor’s guidance and only with approved devices.
Similar to a light box, dawn simulators are another good tool to help jumpstart the body’s biological clock. Dawn simulators use a timer-activated light to mimic a natural sunrise and trigger our circadian rhythm.
Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is another beneficial treatment option for those experiencing SAD. CBT is the practice of focusing on positive thoughts and activities instead of negative ones.
In addition to lifestyle changes and therapy, antidepressants are also an option for those where SAD interferes with daily life. If you regularly experience symptoms associated with SAD, talk with your doctor or counselor. They can work with you to create a treatment plan to best manage the condition.
If you have thoughts of wanting to harm yourself, seek immediate medical attention or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) for more information.
Kathryn Waller is a nurse practitioner at Vanderbilt Integrated Internal Medicine in Jackson, Tennessee.