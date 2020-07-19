When it comes to making a decision about what to eat, I’m a total wreck. I will literally drive around town for 20 minutes, passing by scores of restaurants while trying to decide on one. And then, once I make that difficult decision, I’m just as bad at picking something from the menu.
“Are you going to order?” my youngest son Henry asked me this past week as I sat with my index finger poised over the big red button at Sonic. “We’ve been sitting here for 10 minutes and I’m getting hungry.”
I kept scanning the menu, my eyes darting up and down, waiting for an epiphany. Should I get a number-one or a number-two? Fries or tots? Coke or Sprite? There’s just too many decisions, and you know once you press that red button and hear that ear-splitting buzzer, the pressure is on. You better know what you want.
“Why don’t you just get what you always get?” Henry sighed as his stomach growled. “A number-two with tots and a Sprite.”
He was right. I’d wasted too much time. Emboldened by my 14-year-old son’s chiding, I pushed the button and was immediately met with that annoyingly loud buzzer. Why are Sonic’s buzzers so loud?
I proceeded to turn in my order and everything was going smooth until another choice – “mustard, ketchup or mayonnaise on your burger, sir?”
Why all the choices? “Um,” I hummed, again waiting for that epiphany.
“You always get mustard and ketchup,” Henry whispered through a sigh.
“Mustard and ketchup,” I replied into the intercom, getting a bit faint from hunger myself.
You think that’s bad? That’s just a simple trip to Sonic with my son. Try deciding where to go after church on Sundays. Now that’s into the wall as another player is introduced into my quandary, that being my mother who always had a hidden agenda.
While I eat out a lot, my mom generally just eats out on Sundays, so that’s a big deal to her, so the decision of where to eat is no trivial thing. The scheming begins as soon as the last amen is said.
“Where do you want to eat,” I asked Henry and mom as I started the car after church.
That question elicited the usual retort. “Where do you want to eat?” mom calls up from the backseat, her meekness masking her secret desire to eat at a certain place. I already know her response is a fishing expedition seeing I’ve known her all my life.
“I don’t care,” I used my regular reply to the age-old question.
Hey, if I were to open up a restaurant, which I won’t, I would name it “I Don’t Care” because then when people have that conversation like my family does, the decision would be made. Where do you want to go? I Don’t Care.
“Well?” I continued as I started down the street. “Somebody tell me something.”
“Chinese,” Henry suggested, his words prompting the usual eruption from the backseat.
“Chinese! Chinese! That’s all you ever want to eat is Chinese!” she unleashed her pent up anxiety. “You can just take me home if you want to go there.”
A took a deep sigh as I drove slowly down the road. This debate is nothing new. It literally happens to me every Sunday after church.
“Then where do you want to go, mom?” I looked at her through the rearview.
“I don’t care,” she snapped. “Just anywhere but Chinese.”
“Japanese,” Henry says.
“Japanese. Japanese,” mom pouts. “Eating that uncooked fish. I don’t see how you don’t get sick. You’re going to get worms.”
I shook my head. “It’s called sushi, mom, and it’s good,” I replied. “And it won’t give you worms. It’s good for you.”
“Well, I don’t see how eating uncooked fish can be good for you,” she replied before acting like she had an epiphany. “If you want fish so badly, what about Captain D’s?”
Do you see what happened there? Mom wanted to go to Captain D’s all the time but she didn’t speak up. Instead we had to go through the whole debate.
“Talk about being struck in a rut,” I flashed a look back. “You’re going to turn into a fish.”
We ended up getting her fish and Henry sushi on that occasion. However, I vowed to myself I was going to cut out the Sunday debate so, the next Sunday before lunch, I slapped a piece of paper down on mom’s table.
“What’s that?” mom asked.
“It’s a list, a schedule if you will,” I replied. “We are each going to pick a restaurant and we will go to a different place each week, every month. That will stop the fighting after church.”
“What about that extra week?” she asked.
“Since I’m driving, I’ll decide that one. And, by the way, it’ll be Japanese because I like uncooked fish,” I shot back much to my mom’s chagrin.
Mom and Henry both put down their choices, as did I. “This is our schedule for the next couple of months,” I held it up like I was waving the constitution in the air. “Are we agreed?”
They nodded in unison. “Good. Then it’s settled. No more arguing,” I decreed as we headed to church, noting I would decide the order.
I’ve got to admit, I was more relaxed after church than usual that day as I knew there’d be no post-church debate on where to eat. I had the list in my back pocket – or did I?
“The list,” I patted myself down. “Where’d I put the list? Have you seen the list?”
Henry gave me a faint smile. “Lost the list, huh? Guess we’re eating Chinese.”
“Chinese? Chinese!” mom screeched from the backseat.
Oh boy. Here we go again.