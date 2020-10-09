“All will come to know, all will come to see,” the lady spoke.
Taking in the moment, I barely heard and chose to reflect. After years and years of supplication and atoning and downright begging, I finally earned a place at the table. And, alas, a seat on the glory train. Hallelujah; salvation bound.
As I looked around the car it appeared our railway retinue consisted in large part of Middle Eastern men. I didn’t know if it was added for authenticity or actually seminal. The seats were full of people from all walks of life, big, small and in between. Different folk of color and attire and accents I really couldn’t identify.
I thought to myself, this is an ark on wheels, only for mortals. There was chatter overload and questions one on top of another, spastic and aimless as confetti. Introductions and fist bumps and handshakes occupied the first few minutes and enthusiasm was absolutely electric.
My seatmate spoke first, calling himself John the Blabbermouth. “Nice to make your acquaintance,” he said. I concurred. As I looked around, I noticed the lady behind me wearing a medical mask. Given our itinerary I asked her politely, “Do you really think it necessary?”
“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure and this mask weighs exactly an ounce,” she replied. “Isn’t that just uncanny?”
Her cohort chimed in with “and the Lord helps those who help themselves”. A point hard to argue.
As the glory train began to roll there was a temporary cessation of the conversation and celebration. Just as we were sitting in, an enormously bright light appeared on the left side of my window. All of a sudden a different train on a different track going in a different direction crawled into view.
The closer it came, the more the light obscured the skyline. It was almost unbearable and then, there it was. It was a solid gold train. The engine was gold. The windows were gold. The wheels were gold. Even the smoke from the front puffing in the air was gold. As we became parallel to each other, you could barely make out the name on the side because the shine was that intense.
Thought to be heresy, no one read the name. There were; however, several inquiries as to what the middle initial stood for. I heard “Jonah” and then “Judas” and the topic quickly changed. More cars came, each as glowing as the one before. Even the railcars for the sheep were gold and we even spotted a golden calf. Oddly enough, the only thing not gold on the whole shebang was an orange jack ass standing beside the golden calf.
The patrons on our train were agog. Nonetheless, oohs and ahhhs were everywhere. Some even lowered their windows to afford themselves a better view. John remarked how he found it a little garish and tawdry. I countered with, “yes, but ostentatious and bloviation are currently all the rage.” As the other train continued to pass, echoes of “Golden Rocket” by Hank Snow ran through my head.
“Why does that train have so many more cars that this one?” a sprightly gentleman queried. A heretofore unheard fellow in the front turned and answered, “This isn’t Facebook. God wants believers, not followers.”
“All will come to know, all will come to see,” our masked lady once again injected, adding “just because a man says he can grasp your genitals doesn’t mean you should let him, much less vote for him.”
“And he brought home as many male votes as women,” her partner added. “Who would have a mentor who defines them as such?”
“The Lord is my shepherd, not him,” someone threw out. “I wouldn’t follow him across the street.”
John overheard and noted that the last time he crossed the street, he needed the National Guard to even find it”
“Aren’t you concerned about crime?” I asked.
“Nope,” he replied. “Remember Eden? One guy goes berserk and nearly cuts the population in half. Talk about a crime rate. God gives us this panoramic vista, a three dimensional world with a rotating landscape and we’d rather play Candy Crush on a three-by-seven screen.”
“They’re in love,” I replied. “They’re smitten. Too far gone and far too weak spiritually to stave off the allure of the golden smoke.”
An individual dressed in military regalia and obviously agitated then spoke. “I wonder if he thinks Jesus is a loser since he too was kidnapped and killed trying to serve.”
Then it was quiet. The cars were beginning to blur as our speed increased and I thought about all the things I had heard. Some of the snarkiness and contempt revealed would have to be addressed before any redemption could occur.
The lady with the mask broke the silence. “Our problems all began with a snake,” she said. “They just dressed it in a three piece Armani to make it more palatable this time.”
“But a snake, none the less,” John whispered.
“”The saga continues,” I returned.
“Forgive them Lord, they know not what they do,” came from the rear of our train.
As the two trains finally cleared each other, there was a trail of golden glitter and fog emanating from the last car. As some of the smoke entered through the open window an odd smell came with it.
“What’s that smell?” someone posed.
“That’s methane,” another answered. “That train runs on methane.”
“What’s this train run on,” another asked.
John spoke immediately. “Faith, my friend. This train runs on faith.”
And there was a collective “Amen” throughout.