David Feldhaus

David Feldhaus Ascend CFO

Middle Tennesseans looking to capitalize on today’s rising interest rates and protect their hard-earned savings should take a close look at a tried-and-true investment: the certificates of deposit (CDs) ladder strategy.

For the first time in years, CDs make impeccable financial sense. Over the past few years, interest rates on CDs have risen to a point where savers can earn a respectable return. At Ascend, a one-year CD yields about 4.39%. One year ago, that rate was 0.50% at Ascend, and much lower at other financial institutions.

