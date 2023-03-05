JC Bowman

People get tired of hearing about Shelby County’s education woes. To be fair, Nashville also gets to be in the discussion frequently. Why can’t we fix Memphis-Shelby County Schools?

There are a variety of factors that impact a public school system. Past performance, funding, safety, class size, school and district leadership, quality of educators, instructional days, lack of vision, and family and community support are among the most obvious. Until district leadership and community leadership unite around an unwavering commitment to student achievement it will continue to be a challenge to change the direction of Memphis-Shelby County Schools.