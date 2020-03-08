I’ve worked as a journalist for 20 years and a tourism marketer for 10. I’ve visited 130 countries and all 50 states, traveling to and working with cities from 100 people in size to 10,000,000. That’s to say, I’ve seen it all: The good, the bad and the purely bad attempts at marketing. And I know what makes a small town tick—and, more importantly, what puts it on the map. Here’s where many small towns go wrong when attempting to launch their destination into the limelight:
They put industry above all else.
Don’t get me wrong, you need industry to provide jobs and sustain long-term growth, but there’s a fine balance between putting all your eggs in that basket and also dedicating the resources needed to supporting even smaller businesses that form the bones of your town, while recruiting others from the outside. All too often, aesthetics suffer as industry booms, streets and traffic turn into snarls, and the hallmarks that make a community cohesive shatter into fragments, which is an expensive and thorny problem to deal with down the road.
They don’t know how to market themselves.
As both a journalist and a traveler, the first thing I do before considering a destination is Google it. If the target city doesn’t have a robust online presence, not to mention zero professional photography assets, I move onto the next destination that does. Having nothing on the Internet that showcases your city’s best side is a sign to outsiders that you don’t care about your city, so why would others? It also implies that you don’t care about your residents, which is a huge deterrent for big companies who may be considering a relocation that contributes jobs and tax revenue to your city. And don’t even get me started on towns who don’t maintain an active and professional social media presence, which is literally a free tool to market yourself to the world at large. In 2020, more than 30 years after the invention of the Internet, there’s simply no excuse for being stuck in the time before social media became the driving force for online communication.
They forget that their beating heart is their downtown.
If you as a city government or a committee branch that serves the tax-paying public are not regularly engaging your small businesses, particularly the ones in your central district, you should consider a different career, perhaps one that doesn’t cater to the public good. Without those businesses, you wouldn’t have a marketable product for tourism. If those businesses go away, or are replaced with chain businesses, the community becomes a sprawl of unconnected streets and buildings and an undefinable grey blog, forever lost to urbanization. The businesses and property owners that populate your core are quite literally the pulse of your town, your biggest cheerleaders, your driver of economic development and your investors—not to mention your eyes into the soul of the community. If you aren’t leaning into them, learning from them and, most importantly, listening to them, you are failing spectacularly at serving the public.
They think tourism is just going to happen organically.
Creating a robust tourism product takes years, if not decades. Downtown Franklin did not develop overnight. Nashville did not become an “it city” because those involved kicked up their feet and waited for the masses to discover what a cool place it had the potential to be. Huntsville or Chattanooga didn’t become Meccas for tourists because the government one day decided they could “do tourism.” They put in the decades of work creating and incentivizing tourism draws that would bring more people to town. Following their lead by working on basic infrastructure first isn’t the sexiest of tasks, but it takes time to crack the code. Why aren’t more tourists already using your product? Is it because they can’t find you? Probably. Is it because you don’t have a lot to offer them? Also, likely. Telling a traveler to spend their hard-earned money and limited vacation time to visit your city without approaching the challenge of creating these draws in the first place by engaging with the entrepreneur community and property owners is a mistake we’ve seen happen again and again across the country and, as a result, ends with forever branding the destination as a place with nothing going on, and that’s hard to recover from.
Kristin Luna is veteran magazine journalist and the founder of Odinn Media, which serves city governments and CVBs across the country. She moved back to Tullahoma, where she was born, after a decade of living in NYC, Europe and San Francisco.