Playing sports and staying active offer many benefits – no matter your age. It keeps your heart and lungs healthy, makes for stronger bones and helps us build muscle. This is particularly true for school-age children playing sports on a regular basis.
Unfortunately, most of us have heard stories about how an outwardly healthy child unexpectedly collapsed or sustained a significant injury during a game or practice. While no one can promise your child will not experience an injury or illness, getting a physical is an essential first line of protection.
Before your child begins their next season of playing sports—or even before an active summer camp—you should make sure their body can endure the potential stress and strains of physical activity. This is why it is vital for any athlete to undergo a sports physical and assess for risk factors prior to participating in the activities they love.
We know the summer months are just beginning, but now is the time to get annual sports physicals out of the way, before the back-to-school rush makes it difficult to schedule.
What are sports physicals?
A sports physical is a pre-participation physical exam (PPE) that gives providers an opportunity to catch potentially life-threatening health problems that can be exacerbated by sports activity. It also includes recommendations for how athletes can maintain their health and reduce their chance of injury. A sports physical adds another layer of comfort and safety by determining obscure problems, such as unknown diseases or injuries.
What occurs during a sports physical?
During the physical, the provider evaluates an athlete’s medical history and may ask questions about illnesses among family members, the athlete's pre-existing illnesses, past injuries and more. Providers will check to make sure your child’s body is capable of handling the specific sport they are participating in.
During the exam, the provider will also measure height, weight, blood pressure, visual acuity, check vital organs and perform tests to evaluate overall flexibility and strength. If there are concerns, the provider may recommend further evaluation, testing and/or treatment.
Certain health issues go undiagnosed for years. Annual sport physicals are one more way to find underlying health issues and treat them early. They can provide peace of mind for athletes and their loved ones and can keep athletes happy and healthy so they can continue to safely play the sport of their choice.
Sports physicals ensure your child stays in the game. Beat the back to school crowds and schedule your child’s sports physical today by calling Vanderbilt Integrated Pediatrics Tullahoma at (931) 393-7060.
Dr. Chung is a pediatrician at Vanderbilt Integrated Pediatrics Tullahoma.