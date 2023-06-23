Kristina Chung

Dr. Kristina Chung, M.D.

Playing sports and staying active offer many benefits – no matter your age. It keeps your heart and lungs healthy, makes for stronger bones and helps us build muscle. This is particularly true for school-age children playing sports on a regular basis.

Unfortunately, most of us have heard stories about how an outwardly healthy child unexpectedly collapsed or sustained a significant injury during a game or practice. While no one can promise your child will not experience an injury or illness, getting a physical is an essential first line of protection.

