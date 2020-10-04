“Boom! Le Champion!” I exclaimed as I raised my hands in victory as I was announced as the first place winner of this year’s Best Humor Column in the state by the Tennessee Press Association.
In case you’re wondering, the winning entry was my inaugural column here at The News, where I wrote about the time I discovered that I was legally a woman according to my birth certificate and the red tape I had to cut through and hoops I had to jump through to get a virtual sex change back to the gender I really am.
Anyway, due to COVID, the state press awards were done via Zoom this year so the newsroom made an afternoon of it. We gathered around our screens, and I bought pizza. While we knew we had won seven press awards, we didn’t know what place they were, so there was some drama in the room. Plus, there was a personal thing with me, because I was rooting that we would defeat the paper I used to work for a few years ago. I even went so far as to promise my staff a meal at Red Lobster if we were to finish ahead of that newspaper to the east.
My reporters would like to add here that I “weaseled out” of this promise, but I contend that I didn’t know that our papers were not in the same group, so – oh well.
So at two o’clock sharp they begin the show. “First we want to thank all those who made today possible,” began the host of the awards show.
“We don’t care about that!” I yelled at the computer. “Just tell us who won.”
I’ve been to several awards dinners presented by the TPA over the years and, watching the show online, I realized why they offer adult beverages at those things. It numbs the senses through all the introductory stuff.
Then, after what seemed like a day of preliminaries, it began. “And now, your award winners.”
“That’s what I’m talking about,” I said as I rubbed my hands together in anticipation.
I couldn’t help but glance over at Zach, our sports guy. I could feel the tension coming from him. He was really wanting that first place award for best news photo.
“Don’t worry, Zach. You’re a shoo-in,” I encouraged, a bit proud of myself that I could think of anyone but myself during an awards ceremony.
Hey, I’m sorry but I’m very competitive. It goes back to third grade when I thought I was the fastest kid in the world only to get third place in the qualifying race for the fair Olympics.
“How did they beat me?” I asked myself after finishing behind them.
It ate away at the 8-year-old Duane for days until I finally challenged the winner of that race to a one-on-one rematch.
“I didn’t get a good jump,” I claimed, fully expecting to smoke the kid in the rematch.
“Sure,” he agreed. “Meet me after school and you got your rematch.”
Well, if you can recall grade school, there’s no such thing as a secret. While this wasn’t a fist fight on the playground, it was the next best thing. So, I show up after school to the predesignated location to discover scores of kids standing around. At first, given the turnout, I figured there was going to be a fight.
“What’s happening?” I asked one kid.
He looked at me with surprise. “There’s a big rematch Monday’s foot race,” the kid revealed. “The kid that lost was running his mouth and told Jimmy he wanted a rematch.”
Okay, the kid’s name really isn’t Jimmy. I still know the guy, so I’m protecting his true identity. Plus, I would so smoke him if we were to race right now. You hear that, Jimmy? You’d eat my dust.
Anyway, back to third grade. I walked through the mass of humanity to the start line where “Jimmy” was waiting, stretching out for the rematch.
“You showed up,” he confidently smiled.
“Of course I did,” I snarled. “I’m going to show everyone who the fastest kid at William Biles School is.”
“I already did,” he grinned as took his position at the start line, not realizing I had an ace up my sleeve in the way of our race starter. He just so happened to be a friend of mine and I had told him that when he said “ready, set, go” to not pause between the words “set” and “go”. This, I figured, would give me just enough advantage to win the 50-yard dash.
So, we toe the line as the kids lined the course, all clapping and making noise. I look at my friend, and he gives me the nod. And then he does just as I said, not delaying the count.
I take off like a flash, the wind whistling through my ears as I leave Jimmy at the line. I’m chugging along at near hyper speed, the finish line looming ever closer when I caught something out of the corner of my eye – it was Jimmy flashing by me like he’d been shot out of a cannon. I dug deep down for an after burner but there was nothing there. He was going to beat me again. Hey, even then, I liked winning but I HATED losing.
Somewhere in my third grade mind I decided I couldn’t just lose to Jimmy because he was faster. So, in an instant, I pulled up lame, grasping my skinny right leg, yelping in pain before crossing the finish line.
“My hambone!” I shrieked. Hey, I was in third grade. I thought it was my hambone even though it was my hamstring. Just give me credit for my improvisation.
I fell on the ground like I’d been shot, writhing in pain. All focus turned to me as everyone forgot about Jimmy who had won the race.
“I’ll call your mother,” I heard an adult voice say from the crowd that had gathered around me. It was Ms. Prater, the gym teacher. She stood over me, her trademark whistle swinging over me like a pendulum.
“No!” I exclaimed. Mom would know I was faking and then I really would be in pain, but it wouldn’t be my hambone hurting.
“I think I can stand,” I said as some of my classmates helped me up. I stood tentatively, acting like I was shaking out my cramp. “I’ll be fine. I just pulled my hambone.”
It was that same competitive passion that caused my eruption of emotion after it was announced the Tullahoma News had won four first place awards – including a humor column award for yours truly. And yes, we beat my old paper, so I will have to do something nice for the staff.
[He still won’t take us to Red Lobster, though – signed, Erin, Kyle and Zach]
The only downside to the celebration of our success is that I jumped so high that I think I pulled my hambone – for real this time. Oh, Jimmy, anytime you got the guts, step to the line.