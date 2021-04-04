“Very early in the morning, on the first day of the week, the women went to the tomb … Entering the tomb, they saw a young man dressed in a white robe, and they were alarmed. The angel said to them: “Do not be alarmed. You seek Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified. He has risen; He is not here.” (Mark 16: 2, 5-8)
Not only is Mark’s Gospel considered to be the “earliest” of the 4 Gospels, it also ends “abruptly” at verse 8, Verse 8 says: “They fled from the tomb, for trembling and astonishment had ‘seized’ them. They said ‘nothing’ to anyone, for they were afraid.” (“They were afraid…!”)
Certainly we can understand why!
But what about you and me?
2,000 years have passed since Christ’s Resurrection! Are ‘we” afraid? Do “we” “say ‘nothing’ to anyone, for we are afraid…?”
Afraid of what? Of whom? Of being made fun of? Ridiculed for believing Jesus rose from the dead?; Afraid of offending someone? Of being insensitive?
I tell you!: “Jesus is Alive!!!” He is “More Alive” than I am as I write this article or “More Alive” than you are as you read it.
Jesus says: “Do not be afraid. I am the First and the Last. I am the Living One; I was dead, and behold! I am alive forevermore!” (Revelation 1:18) He says: “In this world you will have trouble; but take heart! I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33)
The disciples went everywhere – and told everyone – even giving their “very lives” for the message of the Gospel. (Do you think they’d give their life for “a lie”?? No way!) They knew Jesus! They knew He was alive! They saw Him! They touched Him! They ate with Him!! And they said: “We can’t help but share what we have heard, which we have seen with our eyes, what we have looked at and our hands have touched.” (1 John 1:1-2)
“The women went out and fled from the tomb, for trembling and astonishment had seized them. They said nothing to anyone, for they were afraid.” Yet later, these same women “did” proclaim what they had heard and seen.
What about you? How do “you” go out into the world this day? It is ‘a sure thing’ that you will “not” go out to be His witness, to proclaim Him as Savior & Lord – unless you (yourself) know Him!! And, once you “do” know Him – you can’t help but “share Jesus” and the “Message of Salvation”!!
May it be said of you this day (and, all who read this article): “They went out – for calmness and certainty had overcome them. And they proclaimed ‘everything’ to ‘everyone’ concerning Jesus – for they were filled with Joy and with Peace.”
Easter Triumph! Easter Joy! – In Jesus Christ!!! Amen!