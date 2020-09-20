“Did you hear about Ray Knowis stepping down as mayor,” one of the ladies who works in the building said to me as I walked through their department this past week. “What’s up with that?”
I paused for a moment, caught a bit off-guard by her statement. “Where’d you hear that?” I asked.
She shrugged. “I dunno. Just around.”
I, being the editor of your friendly local paper, already knew her statement was incorrect. Ray Knowis is still, in fact, your mayor. What had happened is that, the night before, the city had voted in his replacement on the aldermanic council since he can’t be mayor and alderman all at the same time. However, somehow, during that relatively short amount of time it had gone from Tullahoma naming a new alderman to the vacant aldermanic seat to that the new mayor had resigned.
“You may want to pick up a copy of The Tullahoma News,” I grinned. “It’ll all be explained in the story. Suffice to say, he didn’t resign. Someone is repeating rumors and it’s not even an accurate rumor. You need to go back to your friend and tell them to shut their mouth until they get their facts straight.”
With that being said, none of this surprises me since I’ve seen it many times. Things get repeated around, and the facts change just a little each time until, by the end, it is nowhere near the truth. You may played that game as a child where you stood in a circle and something was whispered in your ear. That statement was then shared from person-to-person around the circle until it came back to you. And, by that point, it was something totally different.
Why is that? Why do things get so distorted when passed along by word of mouth? I think there’s two reasons. The darker of the reasons is some people just tell straight up lies. Sometimes it’s because they want attention and they want to be the first to report on something so they just make it up. I can actually forgive that a bit since it’s them crying out for attention. However, there’s then the folks who want to be hurtful so they make up a lie and put it into circulation despite the fact their actions will come back to roost.
As an example, a friend of mine who used to be judge over in the next county decided he would retire in the middle of his term. He put in his resignation and then he promptly dropped out of sight before I could get ahold of him. This caused a firestorm and the paper where I was working got swamped with calls, all repeating the same rumor.
“He is in federal prison for drug dealing,” callers would tell us, some claiming they even had kin folks in the penal institution that had seen him there. “You need to do a story about him being in prison.”
This persisted for the better part of the week as I tried to reach the subject of the rumor. Then, after well over 10 calls, all claiming the same thing, I get a call from Larry.
“I hear you wanted to talk to me,” he said.
“Okay, I’ve got to ask you something, so don’t think I’m crazy,” I began, only to be beat to the punch.
“No. I’m not in a federal penitentiary,” he laughed on the other end of the phone. “I’m at my condo in the D.R., looking at the beach and having a cigar.”
“So you’ve already heard the rumors,” I sighed.
“Yes, B.S. don’t have borders,” he replied. “I’m taking it easy before I come back and work out my final couple of weeks. I figured I needed a vacation after 13 years.”
So, in other words, the lie someone had made up went international. And, they were pressing me to do a story and were getting mad because they said I was ignoring the facts. The fact was he was on vacation.
While lies are sometimes responsible for perversion of the truth, it can sometimes just be people repeating rumor and giving it their own spin.
For instance, a restaurant owner friend of mine – let’s call him John - got cancer a few years ago. The diagnosis came down around this time of the year. I remember it because it was fair time and led to a super spreader event. However, in that case it wasn’t COVID-19, it was misinformation.
As I was walking around the fair, an acquaintance stopped me, knowing I was good friends with John and looked at me with concern.
“I’m so sorry about John,” she said with good intentions.
Believing she was referring to the diagnosis, I nodded in agreement before she could drop the bombshell.
“Suicide is such a horrible thing,” she blurted out. “He just didn’t seem the type to take his own life.”
My eyes got wide. I fished my cellphone out of my pocket and called him. No answer.
“Where’d you hear this?” I asked her.
“Oh, it’s all around,” she replied. “Everybody’s talking about it. Didn’t you know?”
Not believing my ears, I called his son. No answer. Then, I called the sheriff.
“Do you know anything about John killing himself?” I said in a frenzy.
“Not at all,” the sheriff replied, volunteering to drive by his house and see if something was going on.
I got a call back from the sheriff a few minutes later. “I can’t get anyone to the door,” he announced in a worried tone. “I don’t know what’s going on.”
What was going on was that John and family were enjoying a vacation before he started chemo. His phone was out of range.
“My phone messages were blown up,” said his son, who beat him back to town. “That’s the craziest thing I’ve ever heard. Can you believe it?”
“Oh, I can believe it alright,” I rolled my eyes. “People like to talk when they don’t know what I’m they’re talking about.”
Is there a lesson to be learned here? If you have to ask then – no – there’s nothing to see here. Go back to your blissful existence.