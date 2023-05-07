Can you think of a Tullahoma organization that has earned both Guinness Book of World Record's recognition and whose customers have been on America's Funniest Home Videos program? This Curious Fellow can only think of one: Skydive Tennessee.
Two years ago at Skydive Tennessee, four generations of one family jumped out of a perfectly good plane. The world record jump included the 90 year old great grandfather, his 70 year old son, his 49 year old grandson and his 25 year old great granddaughter. This earned the family and Skydive Tennessee a perfectly good spot in the record books.
On several occasions, parachutists' dentures have been recorded coming out. No surprise since the parachutists were traveling 120 mph back to earth. These videos earned a spot on national television. In addition, the funny faces parachutists make while travelling so fast have also made the national television show.
For nearly 40 years the Tullahoma Regional Airport has been home to one of the Southeast's busiest Drop Zones. Last year over 14,000 parachutists made over 1,000 jump loads from the Twin Otter airplane-the largest commercial jump plane operating in Tennessee. Many of the parachutists travelled from all over the country to Skydive Tennessee.
More fun facts: on a perfect weather day, the Twin Otter will deliver 20 loads of parachutists carrying as many as 23 jumpers. Most days the plane will climb to 14,000 feet, the highest it can go without supplying oxygen to the passengers. One individual at Skydive Tennessee set a state record 69 jumps in one day. They also set a state record with 20 night jumpers and 34 jumpers in formation. Skydive Tennessee has also hosted several celebrity families like Luke Bryan's family and several Tennessee Titan players.
So the next time you hear the whirr whirr of the Twin Otter climbing, you'll be curious what record might they be setting today.
Cedar Lane traffic
An astute and curious reader emailed after my last column ran inquiring if the rest of Cedar Lane would be increased to three lanes before more development occurs? He is concerned about the level of traffic on Cedar Lane.
It turns out there are two construction projects pending on Cedar Lane. The State TDOT has agreed to fund sidewalks along a portion of Cedar Lane. The challenging news is that all TDOT projects must follow strict guidelines so it might take at least two years to start the project. The project is just in the design phase.
The city government has contracted with Gresham Smith Engineers to prepare a Corridor Study for Cedar Lane between Jackson Street and Clement Drive a distance of 2.3 miles. The feasibility study will include a third lane, a bike lane and sidewalk. This would be a first step to a multi-year millions of dollars project.
Each year TDOT conducts a traffic count on several roads in Tullahoma. Over a 24 hour period on July 18, 2022, there were 9,574 vehicles that travelled Cedar Lane. The peak am time was 11 to noon when 639 vehicles traveled Cedar Lane, or about 11 per minute. The peak pm time was 4 30 to 5 30 when 864 vehicles traveled Cedar Lane or about 14 per minute.
The traffic count on Cedar Lane has actually decreased over the past twelve years. On October 6, 2010, 11,119 vehicles traveled Cedar Lane over a 24 hour period according to TDOT. In most years the traffic count decreased from the preceding year.
Tullahoma’s largest music festival returns downtown
Are you ready for some free, high energy family friendly musical entertainment? If so, join the Highland Rim Kiwanis Club for their 13th annual 41A Music Festival September 29 and 30. And even more big news. The Club is moving the Festival back downtown, its original home. Plus, the Festival is returning to a 2-day lineup of entertainment.
Curious why back downtown? Club members tell me the Festival brings out more people when its downtown and the downtown merchants appreciate the extra business.
Thanks to donations, drink sales and sponsorships, the Festival raises a lot of money. In fact, the Club has raised over $150,000 over the past 13 years. Curious where the money goes? Every dollar raised stays in town to support the Club's mission, which is local children's charities.
Curious about the line up? Friday night the headliner is an emerging rock band from Nashville and Saturday night two genre tribute acts from Chicago. In addition, there will be five local and regional acts over the two days.
For the 25 or so club members it's all hands on deck for the two days of the Festival. Want to help out? Go to the club's Facebook page to learn more.