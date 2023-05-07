A Curious Fellow

Can you think of a Tullahoma organization that has earned both Guinness Book of World Record's recognition and whose customers have been on America's Funniest Home Videos program? This Curious Fellow can only think of one: Skydive Tennessee.

Two years ago at Skydive Tennessee, four generations of one family jumped out of a perfectly good plane. The world record jump included the 90 year old great grandfather, his 70 year old son, his 49 year old grandson and his 25 year old great granddaughter.  This earned the family and Skydive Tennessee a perfectly good spot in the record books.