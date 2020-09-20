“If angels walk the earth, they come in from of children, and that’s how an angel once appeared to me.”
I was in my second year of college. It was springs and I was in love with a girl by the name of April. She was a petite, dark-haired beauty, with eyes the color of obsidian and skin as smooth as sandalwood.
The only problem was she was a sorority girl from a rich family, and I was a Gamma-Delta-Iota. A Gall-Darn-Independent, meaning I was a full-time student who held down two part-time jobs. On Saturdays, I was a church janitor, and on weekdays I picked up garbage on campus. They weren’t glamorous jobs but they helped pay tuition – something April never had to worry about.
Yet, in spite of our differences, I believe that with faith, trust and pix dust miracles it could happen so I asked April to the Spring Dance. Oddly enough, she said “yes” and I was elated but also nervous. After two months of admiring her from a distance, I had placed her so high upon a pedestal, I could barely reach her. For the next week, I was wound tighter than an eight-day clock. I didn’t just want to make a good impression on April, I had to make a good impression.
My roommate Mark was a psychology major and he offered this advice: “John, when you get nervous, just repeat this mantra - ‘Less obsession makes a better impression which guarantees the right one’.”
I appreciated his help but I also knew that life moves much smoother in theory that it does in practice. It’s strange, but I started to avoid April, not because I didn’t like her but because I didn’t want to wear out my welcome. After a three-day hiatus, I worried I was making myself too scarce.
When Saturday came, I walked up to her dorm room with courage. April was beautiful. She looked like an angel, while deep down I shook like a sick puppy. I don’t recall what I said to her, but I knew my voice quivered. I took the orchid from the box and pinned it above her left breast. The fold of her garment was soft and exquisite. She smiled at me with those luminous brown eyes. I drank in her gaze. I was like sipping a brew of “Honey Jack whiskey. Then, it happened. She screamed in agony. While pinning on her corsage, I accidentally stuck her with the pin. I apologized as if my life depended on it. Lucky for me, she was the forgiving sort or else the date would have ended then and there.
After gaining her composure, we walked hand-in-hand across campus to the dance hall. Blonde’s Heart of Glass pounded out of the speakers with force second to a demon. I was feeling more comfortable, so we stepped out onto the dance floor. When it came to dancing, I was about as graceful as a mouse on roller skates, but I did my best. Somewhere between the hustle, the bump and rollercoaster, I accidentally stepped on April’s toes. She limped off the dance floor like a wounded gazelle and I followed. I offered to rub her feet but she told me I had done enough damage already.
Still, the night was young as I tried to rebound from my mistake. Since I had the gift of gab, I tried to dazzle her with my wit and charm. The dance hall was a cauldron of noise and we both had to shout in order to be misunderstood. There in the shadowy flicker of the strobe lights, I asked her what she thought of last Friday’s biology test.
“What?” she yelled back at me.
I repeated the question, to which she replied, “I can’t hear you!”
I screamed even loud. This time I cupped my hand over my mouth and that’s when I poked her in the eye. At first I thought I had blinded her. She knelt on the floor and started crawling around on her hands and knees so I did the same. The lights dimmed and the DJ announced a slow dance and I finally found out what April was doing.
“Don’t move! I’ve lost my contact!” she told me but it was too late. I felt a tiny crunch beneath my knee cap. It broke into five little pieces. I scooped them up and handed her the remains.
“I thought it was a cockroach,” I said.
Needless to say, the evening didn’t end well, but the worst was yet to come. While walking her to her dorm, I apologized profusely for my most recent transgression and she assure me that I was forgiven. I guarded her up the steps of her dorm, and then came the moment of truth.
Every date she end with a goodnight kiss, and I thought why not this one? For the most part, nobody got hurt, maimed or killed so I started to pucker up. As I moved quickly into her personal space, April suddenly bowed her head, causing my teeth to sink into her scalp. I had done it again. I had almost killed my date. I told her how sorry I was and on this point she seemed to agree. Once again, I backed away, professing my repentance but even the sweetest girls have their limits. April walked into her dorm without saying another word.
The next day, I wanted to die. I couldn’t believe I was such a nerd. I knew someday April would speak to me, but not anytime soon. Couldn’t April tell I was nervous? Didn’t she know I was in love with her? Didn’t she know that love makes you do crazy things … like hyperventilate?
I decided it was time to take care of myself. I had to get back to my own normal so I put in some time with the garbage duty I had been neglecting. I policed the area around South Hall, hoping to catch a glimpse of April, but instead, I encountered something different.
Out of nowhere, a little girl appeared and started helping me pick up trash. I commented on how helpful she was and she only smiled at me and went about her good deed. She didn’t tell me her name, her age or if she lived around campus. She just spent the next five minutes helping me do my job. She spoke to me only once and I will never forget what she said when I asked her.
“Little girl, what do you want to be when you grow up?”
To which she replied, “Just my ordinary self,” and then she walked away.
There was something profound about what she had just said. It spoke directly to who I was and who I needed to be. I didn’t need to impress anybody. I just needed to be my ordinary self, and that was enough. I don’t know who that little girl was and I may never know but like I said before … “If angels walk the early, they come in the form of children.”