Editor’s note: To encourage aspiring writers, The News is beginning Writer’s Corner where readers are encouraged to submit their short stories for publication. The short stories should be under 700 words and their publication is left solely to the discretion of the editor. Submit your story to dsherrill@tullahomanews.com for consideration.
Thanks to RC’s brother, Ed and nephew, Steve, Marilyn and I became owners in 1988 of those super low mileage “original” cars. The one a little old lady just drove to the grocery store and church on Sundays.
RC got involved in Buicks a long time ago, probably 1982, when brother, Ed and Marthethel purchase a 1927 model 27 to re-do. We joined the Buick Club in October ’86 at the annual Halloween party. We were driving a Ford then, but from that time on we started looking for a Buick. We decided that we would try to find a 1970-72 Skylark convertible, if possible, because we both like the body style.
Ed called one night early in March 1988 stating that one of his ex-students had just driven a 9172 Buick Skylark 350 to their wrecker service storage yard. The car belonged to a distant relative of his and had to be sold to settle her estate. He felt Ed should look at this car since Ed and Steve were involved in Buicks. Ed went to look at the car and could not believe it had only 9,582 miles. The car had been in a heated garage for its entire life. Ed called us and told us about the condition it was in and the price, and suggested we look at it, even though we were looking for a convertible. “It deserved a look,” he said.
The following night, Friday, March 2, 1988, we looked at it, started it, and bought it all within 10 minutes. We picked it up the next day and took it to the shop where our nephew, Steve, gave it the okay. Steve kept it at the shop for a week and changed the oil, checked the brakes and even found some of the original factory stickers on the frame placed there during assembly.
All we did to the car was wash, wax, clean and perform regular maintenance on it. It ran like a top. In fact, better than the ’84 Century Marilyn drove to work daily. We drove it to Flint, Michigan for the ’88 Buick National. Our all-original Buick was still all-original when we sold it.
We joined AACA club 1992 and have made up for lost time since then. RC has been president of the Central Ohio Buick Club and Canton, Ohio chapters; Marilyn has been the newsletter editor for both chapters, as well as the Ohio Region quarterly publication in 1995. She has also served as secretary for both clubs as well as the Buick Club. In 2003 she was asked to run for AACA National Board of Directors for the National AACA Library and Research Center. She continued to serve on the board after it merged with the National AACA organization until February 2010. She serves as secretary for the L&RC Board and was responsible for articles for the L&RC pages in the Antique Automobile mailed six times a year to over 65,000 families. After being elected to the L&RC Board, while she refused to become a judge, she did agree to become part of the judge’s administration team whenever we attended national meets. We attended the 2007 special meet in Puerto Rico. We have hosted Ohio Region weekend events and served on the Arthritis Foundation’s Car Show advisory committee for 10 years. While residing in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, we organized and were chairpersons for two fundraising car shows bringing the Dan Emmett Festival Show from 28 cars the first year to 414 by the third year. We formed the Developmental Center’s car show to help raise funds for their residents.
On May 28, 2010, we arrived at our new home in Shelbyville. We had to choose which vehicle would come with us. The Buick arrived April 11, 2012 and Shirley Young stored in the car until we could find storage. We could not believe the Skylark would not fit in our single-car condo garage by a mere eight inches. We had not allowed for the three feet taken off the garage by the former owner who had put in a stand up shower.
When the new owners from White Bluff took possession of the car on Dec. 23, 2013, the mileage was 50,278. We have so many good memories and were able to take in so many national events and founder’s tours. We miss but retain membership in Canton Chapter and Ohio Region and truly miss the touring and activities that our northern friends enjoy. We do not miss the SNOW. Health issues for both of us made keeping the car impossible. We moved to Tullahoma Nov. 30, 2018.