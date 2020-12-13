John stands outside his parent’s house and watches Nicki through the kitchen window.
She stands next to his mother, preparing Christmas dinner.
A scene he had always imagined, but never expected ... until now.
The hope of his own family, secure in the love they hold for one another.
A promise made of flesh and blood, when he asked God to send Nicki into his life.
Someone to love, someone to cherish, someone to bring out the best in him, and visa-versa.
Even if it was only for a season, a year ... six months ... or a few weeks.
He would not have felt cheated, and now, it felt like they had forever.
“The Lord had restored unto him the years that the locust had eaten.
This is an excerpt from a novel in progress by Paul Martin Mulroy entitled a “Distant City."
Editor’s Note:
To encourage aspiring writers, The News is offering Writer’s Corner where readers are invited to submit their short stories for publication. The short stories should be under 750 words and their publication is left solely to the discretion of the editor. The stories must be the writer’s original work. Submit your story to dsherrill@tullahomanews.com for consideration. Deadline for Sunday’s edition of Writer’s Corner is Wednesday afternoon.