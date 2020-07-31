The Knights of Columbus have given back to a local Tullahoma organization.
The St. Paul's Knights of Columbus Council 3991, a Catholic fraternal service organization, donated $3,600 to Skills Development Services Inc. of Tullahoma July 24.
Knights of Columbus financial secretary Dave Rinderer, the organization collects funds from its parish and the public as well as donations from corporate sponsors to help charities like Skills Development which focuses on helping those with special needs.
“The Knights of Columbus’ main charity and main focus is to support children and adults with mental disabilities,” Rinderer said.
According to Rinderer, the state council maintains a fund that provides grants to 501c organizations needing help.
“We have been lucky enough this year to provide over $3,600 to Skills Development Center,” Rinderer said. “About $1,100 of that came from a fundraising drive and $2,500 came from a grant specifically from the state council to buy new office furniture. We’re really happy to do that.”
Skills Development Services is a non-profit agency that serves kids and adults with mental and or developmental disabilities in Bedford, Coffee, Lincoln and neighboring counties. Rinderer said Council 3991 has had the opportunity to support the organization for several years.
The money donated to Skills Development will help buying new furniture, like desks and office chairs, and to help pay for renovations around the office building.
“It looked sort of bad,” said John Finke, member of the Knights of Columbus, when they first saw the office beforehand.
Executive Director Skills Development Jane Edwards said before the coronavirus put things on hold, they were talking to some of the higher ups at ARC Tennessee, buildings’ owners, about renovations. Edwards said the money will be put to good use and appreciated the donation.
“We’re going to put the money to good use to still renovate the floor and baseboard and that kind of stuff,” Edwards said.
The Skills Development Services office is located at 704 S. Washington St.
