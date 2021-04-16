It is amazing to me that left-wing liberals who write letters to the editor in this newspaper, try to convince us that the Biden/Harris administration is off to a good start. Are you kidding me??? They are obviously drinking Kool-Aid and watching Democrat backed TV stations like CNN.
Right off the bat, Biden destroys 8,000 high paying jobs on the Keystone Pipe-line Project. Now the oil will have to be trucked and train railed from Canada across the U.S. Isn’t that just brilliant! Oh, and speaking of chaos, Biden has created a humanitarian disaster on the southern border after the Trump administration stopped the flow and stabilized the border from the masses coming up from South and Central American countries. Now we have countless unaccompanied children that have been dropped off at the border without parents. We also have a huge surge in sex trafficking of both women and children. And then President Biden puts Vice-President Harris in charge of the southern border. Wow, another brilliant move! By-the-way, where the heck is she? She has yet to even go down to the border!
And finally, Biden/Harris are calling for unity and Kumbayah with Republicans, yet not a single legislative bill has passed on bipartisan vote. It also amazes me how Biden and company are trying to take credit for Trumps legendary and brilliant work to establish Operation Warp Speed setting all kinds of records to bring vaccinations to public use. I realize talking to liberals (if you must) is useless, so go ahead and get back to drinking your Kool-Aid and watching your fiction. Maybe people will wake up again when 2022 rolls around.
Ray Artman
Tullahoma