I wish to add some comments to the editor’s page an article/letters in The News the past few Sundays.
1) Letter - Science is about reproducible results, (or irreproducible results, see Pons & Fleishmann “cold fusion”) however, it involves peer review as well. So, I would add that to the definition/conversation. Although that was not directly stated I believe implied.
2) Letter - As for ghosts, there are millions of people whose religious beliefs involve spirits/ghosts. Let me use the example of Catholicism as I was raised in the Catholic Church. In nomina Partris et Filii et Spirtitus Santos – In the name of the Father, Son and the Holy Ghost/Spirit (Catholic practice of blessing with the sign of the cross down and across one’s chest), guardian angles, saints, etc.; I would caution about casting aspersions on peoples beliefs until I did some introspection. Even though I think I got the point in the letter.
3) Guest Article - As for Bobby Fanning I offer comment on his letters to the editor. I usually read them, and my own take is that they gave some information, some opinion and stated some conclusion, but not to the point of being overly verbose, rambling, cruel, nastily sarcastic or hateful. The issue here is not about agreement or disagreement on the content. I found the letters were connected, readable and understandable. An example to follow. Pax vobiscum et cum spiritu tuo.
Patrick Lynch
Estill Springs