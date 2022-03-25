We want to thank the citizens of Tullahoma for the respect everyone showed during the procession of our mother, wife, to her resting place. It was definitely noticed and appreciated.
The two EMT’s who came in the middle of the night to get our mom, wife, back in her bed. We apologize for not getting your names, but we could not have done it without you both…thank you so much for helping us make her last hours more comfortable and with dignity.
To Compassus Hospice…there are no words that could express our families gratitude! The care, compassion and emotional care you gave to not only our mom, wife, and sisters, just want to all of you to know that we could not have gone through this without you! We are so grateful you all helped our family to fulfill her wishes to pass in her own home! God bless all of you!
Our family also want to thank Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home for everything going so perfectly; a special thanks for making our mom, wife look so beautiful, taking care of her during your care. We can’t thank you all enough!
And last, but far from least…Beth Waller and her staff for the care, compassion you always showed to our mom, wife on her visits…she was always comfortable and always showed to our mom, wife on her visits…she was always comfortable and always confident with what you told her. Dr. William Sanders was always a great physician in her care, and our family would really express gratitude for the health care you gave her for us.
Also, we would like to thank the Tullahoma News for helping our families wishes wither her obituary in adding her picture. Lia’s for fixing the photo we needed so quickly and how perfect it turned out. The Flower Shop for the beautiful arrangement of flowers for her funeral!
To all mentioned above and those we may have missed; heartfelt thanks and God bless all!
The Carey Family
Tullahoma