Twenty years ago the United States of America was attacked by terrorist. Thousands were killed. Thousands suffered loss. Thousands grieved. Thousands alive today have no idea what happened that horrible day in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.
Thousands. Twenty. Years.
How did it all happen? Why America? We are “One Nation Under God”. We came together that fateful September day. We helped one another. We supported our police, our fire departments, our first responders. We let our national pride show. We proudly waved our American flags because we love our country. While those flags were waving, we bowed our heads in memory of those lost. Innocent lives. Lost because of hate.
Thousands. Twenty. Years.
Our leadership in Washington now stands with the terrorists who are responsible for the horror of that September day. They armed those terrorists with the finest military equipment left behind when they ordered our brave troops to abandon civilians in a country which hates Americans. They have the blood of 13 armed forces men and women on their hands who were killed trying to evacuate those same civilians.
Thousands. Twenty. Years.
What will these next years hold for America? We’re fighting amongst ourselves as the Marxist, ‘woke’ Democrats lead us into more bloodshed and hate. More riots. More killing of innocent children and Democratic cities. We disrespect human life in the womb. We let illegals into our country without being vetted. And yet, it’s us, the Americans who must wear masks, get vaccinated and stay home.
Thousands. Years.
Thousands of years have passed since God created the world. He has given us every good thing. He gave us Jesus Christ, His only Son, as a sacrifice for our sins. God is still in control. Nothing takes God by surprise. God keeps all His promises.
“But do not forget this one thing, dear friends; With the Lord a day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years like a day. The Lord is not slow in keeping His promise, as some understand slowness. He is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance. But the day of the Lord will come like a thief. The heavens will disappear with a roar; the elements will be destroyed by fire and the earth and everything in it will be laid bare.” 2 Peter 3:8-10.
One day? A thousand years? Where will you be?
Donna Jackson
Tullahoma