On this day of Rep. John Lewis’ funeral, I submit some necessary, good trouble.
Joe Denby has now, on two different occasions of one-half and full page submissions in the Tullahoma News, paid for commentary against one particular candidate in the Tullahoma mayoral election. Mr. Denby has the first amendment right to do so: that does not mean that it should be done, and it does not mean that the Tullahoma News should print that “paid” first amendment right: a private citizen using the Tullahoma News’ monopoly as the only city print news to speak out against a candidate in an election. Mr. Denby, a lot of Tullahoma citizens don’t like this methodology of speaking out, and have said so previously in their letters to the editor to the Tullahoma News.
Mr. Denby, you have the financial means to buy the commentary in the Tullahoma News, where other private citizens, who do not have that financial means, cannot. Therefore, you are using your wealth and its power to push your view of a difference you have with that candidate (some might say promoting division) in order to affect the results of a local election. Some people may even think the Tullahoma News complicit in this attempted influencing of an election (especially since they have not endorsed a candidate), and some may think it appears Mr. Denby exercises a perceived privilege.
Throughout America’s history, people with money and power have quite often been successful in affecting the operations of governments for their own benefit. But, this country was founded on the one man, one vote principle. The Citizens United SCOTUS decision stating that corporations are people - and therefore also have a first amendment right - has emboldened money and power to push their agenda over that of the poorer peoples of this country. Soon, this insanity will be reversed, or American democracy is dead, its power given over to those with high wealth. Capitalism will either learn compassion – compelled to or voluntarily - or America remains a society of inequality run by oligarchs.
Bob Bates
Tullahoma