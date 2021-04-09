After four years of darkness, uncertainty, and utter chaos by the past administration we are now feeling a breath of fresh air flowing throughout the entire country with the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice President. Today we can examine the differences in leadership of President Biden and President Trump. I think it is only fair to President Trump we point out he had no prior experience in politics, or leadership in governing any city, state, or being involved in national leadership. President Biden on the other hand has spent most of his life in national politics.
The first week President Biden signed seventy (70) executive orders reversing the darkness we the people endured the past four years. Some of these executive orders maintain we have clean air and drinking water; requiring all private contractors not to pollute our land, and canceled contracts that harm our environment.
President Biden first priority was controlling the COVID Pandemic. President Trump limited leadership had him suggesting to drink Lysol, or suggesting one day it will just disappear. President Trump had only listened to the scientist and doctors maybe we would not have lost 550 thousand fellow Americans. President Biden came to the office with a plan how to address the COVID Pandemic. He was able to get the COVID relief bill pasted. This bill provided money for schools, states, businesses, and millions of individual citizens that was affected by this terrible COVID Pandemic.
On January 6, 2021 we witnessed domestic terrorists and insurrectionist trying to take over our government. This act was provoked by President Trump. This lack of leadership almost prevailed, but it was stopped by loyal capitol police and our brave National Guard units. President Trump was impeached for the second time with the help of some conservative republicans because of his poor leadership.
President Biden came to office calling for unity and joining hands with each other as Americans, no more red or blue states only one state called America. But each week we see letters in the paper still declaring Trump won the election. Trump lost. Fifty states certified their election results and Trump lost. He lost because he was not a leader. I believe God intended for Biden to be our president. God wanted our country to have new leadership.
Bobby Fanning
Tullahoma