This is my Opinion letter in response to Rupa Blackwell’s letter in the July 18th edition of the Tullahoma News titled ‘Destigmatizing mental healthcare.’ I had to read it several times to figure out exactly who and what she was carping about. It seemed a fragmented and sometimes frantic venting on just about everything, but eventually somehow settled on mental healthcare as an ultimate focus … I think.
Blackwell, in full victimhood mode, was complaining that a letter to the editor that was critical of her and her colleagues (not clear if this was a reference to other aldermen or her leftist coven) had as an underlying theme that it “…blatantly stigmatized those who are suffering from a mental health disorder…,” and that she felt compelled to come to “the defense of our community.” How this stigmatization occurred and who exactly appointed her to the position of defense minister of our community was not clear, nor was the defense of what exactly, and against whom? The article is by turn defensive, ambiguous, defiant, and at times, petulant. Could she be saying she suffers from a mental health disorder? If so, would she immediately be subject to disqualification as an alderman? Is she simply pouting from the earlier embarrassment over the Diversity Council business? But that occurred in December 2020 and is old news, even in the political chaos of July 2021. What has changed in six months to revisit the December BMA? It may take several readings, but hopefully our Tullahoma taxpayers will re-read and reassess the Blackwell LTE in the name of clarity.
From her monologue, she must have received a number of unflattering comments in various forms following the December 22nd, 2020 BMA meeting. My own LTE was submitted the 24th and it appeared in the following edition or a date shortly after the meeting. Now it’s hard for me to actually know with certainty that Blackwell was referring to my letter, but the similarities drawn sure were many, and uncannily accurate, except for one singular point. In my Letter to the Editor of Dec. 24, 2020, I presented quasi-serious awards to the aldermen, ranging from Most bombastic performance by a Mayor pro tem to Most disgraceful performance by anyone (won going away by Elmore Torbert) and I didn’t spare the criticism for their less than stellar roles at the BMA meeting. The one singular point to which I refer, of course, is that my article lacks any mention of the word ‘psychologically.’ If in fact the reference is for my letter, I would be the last person on the planet to call myself a mental health professional, but since I am in possession of emotions like everyone else, then I would certainly qualify in identifying someone’s tenuous emotional state. For those that caught the December 22nd performance, no one would be able to say that Blackwell was not having some serious emotional issues after her exchanges with Berry and Blanks, blubbering and sniffling.
My award to Blackwell was for the most disturbing performance, and in that critique, by which I continue to stand, I said:
“I will be frank. Last night told me that you are emotionally unsuited to be an alderman and you should resign. The by turns tearful outbursts and petulance, especially towards alderman Berry and pro tem Blanks, and that oh-so-feigned willingness to just forget the whole thing, made it impossible for me to see you as a successful member of the Board. Between the Kamala-like giggling and the sobbing, it’s clearly time for you to go.”
If in fact this was the seed cause of her July manifesto on mental health care issues, then it will need to be explained to me in finer detail how criticism of her BMA performance morphed into an all-out assault on Tullahoma’s mental healthcare community. Explicate please how it made the quantum leap to “community threat for mental health care for everyone.” That’s a bridge too far for me. It’s revealing that in the last paragraphs, increasingly there are references to the political environment and observations that some must “…suffer a mental disorder for their political beliefs…” It would be no surprise if she has in fact, along with her closest allies, heard quite a bit of that language in reference to her attempt to wreck the fabric of the community with her Diversity Council nonsense.
The community as a whole was fragmented December 22nd and remains so. The recent calm on the Opinions page and crickets during BMA meetings is the calm before a storm that will surely come. There will be further attempts to disrupt and divide our community by the ‘woke’ crowd, a charter member of which is Blackwell, and I can only hope the electorate’s memory is long and vengeful. As for this most recent effort to cloak herself in self-pity and plead emotional stress, voters should ask themselves if they really want a sitting alderman with such a vulnerability. Rupa has promised further installments of her long trek through her “…mental health journey…” and we can hardly wait. Be forewarned. You will need popcorn and Kleenex.
Victor Jordan
Tullahoma