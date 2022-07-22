Greg Sandlin asks in his letter on July 17, 2002, "Do we want a city leader who is a founder and treasurer of PFLAG, an organization that supports minors 'coming out' as LGBTQ+." The short answer is,
"Yes, absolutely." I'm sure Mr. Sandlin is hoping for the opposite response. 300 words is hardly enough to address the underlying problems with his question. PFLAG is a support group for parents, families, and friends of gay people. "Coming out," a phrase Mr. Sandlin apparently thinks will drive voters away, simply means that people choose to openly express their sexual orientation. Any Tullahoma leader who is willing to work to provide a safe space for a minority of people under endless attacks is a leader I'd be inclined to vote for.
I wonder why Mr. Sandlin chose to include this in his litany of undesirable qualities. Does he think there is something wrong with being openly gay? Does he wish they all stayed "in the closet?" I have many friends, fellow congregants, and pastoral colleagues who are LGBTQ+. I have ministered to many people attacked for simply being who they are, for the horrific crime of not being heterosexual. Comments like those made by Mr. Sandlin are harmful. Imagine being a student in high school, coming to terms with being gay, knowing full-well that if they come out, they will be vilified by many. Imagine being able to find a support group like PFLAG, and then imagine reading Greg Sandlin's remarks. My heart breaks for those who live in fear, who suffer attacks, and who have to endure these sort of insults.
My sincerest hope is that Tennessee values will evolve to accept all people regardless of their sexual orientation.