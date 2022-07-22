Greg Sandlin asks in his letter on July 17, 2002, "Do we want a city leader who is a founder and treasurer of PFLAG, an organization that supports minors 'coming out' as LGBTQ+." The short answer is,

"Yes, absolutely." I'm sure Mr. Sandlin is hoping for the opposite response. 300 words is hardly enough to address the underlying problems with his question. PFLAG is a support group for parents, families, and friends of gay people. "Coming out," a phrase Mr. Sandlin apparently thinks will drive voters away, simply means that people choose to openly express their sexual orientation. Any Tullahoma leader who is willing to work to provide a safe space for a minority of people under endless attacks is a leader I'd be inclined to vote for.