In this Sunday newspapers, one of the headings asks “What will the city do with the $5.8 million in federal funds”. The article then describes the items in which the City of Tullahoma is considering to purchase with these funds. This is juxtaposition against the headline “Red Tide rolls through Tennessee”. But there is one option not considered and that is to – send the funds back and flat out refuse to take them.

Tullahoma and Coffee County are Republican. Donald Trump, your US Rep, Scott Desjarlais and the two U.S. Senators, Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty carried the city and county handily. However, the $5.8 million are funds from the American Rescue Act, in which none of these politicians voted for. In fact, none of our Tennessee Republican House delegation voted for the bill. Senator Hagerty tried to kill the bill in the Senate.