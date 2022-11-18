In this Sunday newspapers, one of the headings asks “What will the city do with the $5.8 million in federal funds”. The article then describes the items in which the City of Tullahoma is considering to purchase with these funds. This is juxtaposition against the headline “Red Tide rolls through Tennessee”. But there is one option not considered and that is to – send the funds back and flat out refuse to take them.
Tullahoma and Coffee County are Republican. Donald Trump, your US Rep, Scott Desjarlais and the two U.S. Senators, Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty carried the city and county handily. However, the $5.8 million are funds from the American Rescue Act, in which none of these politicians voted for. In fact, none of our Tennessee Republican House delegation voted for the bill. Senator Hagerty tried to kill the bill in the Senate.
These funds are contaminated. They were supported by the likes of Nancy Pelosi, AOC and all those other liberals from far off places such as California, New York and Boston. Joe Biden signed the legislation. Just think how embarrassing it is for Tullahoma to get a new street sweeper or drainage culvert because a group of those Democrat liberals obtained funding for these items.
Frankly, if I was on the Tullahoma City Council, I would have no problem using these funds. These types of opportunities don’t come around often. Community infrastructure is an investment.
However, at least the City Council members can do is explain to every one – where the funds came from. If any of the City Council members are inclined to spread insults and invectives at Democrats – maybe holding off would be prudent; at least until you can get your face out of the government trough, as you eat the feed.