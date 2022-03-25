It was great to read in the Tullahoma News, March 16th issue, that our city was once again designated as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation. The city also qualified for an additional Growth Award an honor not earned by the city since 2003. Many thanks are in order to the Tullahoma Tree Board, and the community at large that knows the value of planting and caring for our trees to ensure that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. So you can imagine the shock and dismay on February 29th this year when it was discovered that a beautiful white Dagwood had been cut down and removed from the garden area at the Caboose Park in Tullahoma. The appropriate city agencies were notified and no one seems at this time to know why or who did the vandalism. But it is in violation of the Tullahoma Tree Board Ordinance and those responsible will be subject to a fine. According to Park and Recreation Forrester and Program Manager Lyle Russell, the Dogwood tree will be replaced by the city this spring.
On a more positive note we want the community to know that the Tullahoma DAR will host a Vietnam Veterans Commemorative program at the Veterans Memorial at the Caboose Park on Tuesday, March 29th at 1 p.m. Everyone is invited.
Also on Friday, May 27th at 11 a.m., a Memorial Day Service will be held at the Veterans Memorial at the Caboose Park and all are invited. Included in the service will be the dedication of newly installed engraved brick pavers in the Memorial Walk, and recognition of three graduating high school seniors who will be awarded Veterans Memorial Scholarships for their higher education. If you wish to order an engraved paver for this dedication, be sure to pick up a form at City Hall and mail to the address on the form. It must be received before April 10th.
Sandy Sebren
Tullahoma