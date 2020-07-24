[Editor's Note: The "article" referenced in the following Letter to the Editor from the July 19 edition of The News was not a staff-written article; it was, instead, a paid advertisement and was not an endorsement by The News]
To the citizens of Tullahoma: In response to the Tullahoma News’ ½-page article on page 3 of July 19, 2020 paid for by a local contractor, Joe Denby, I will address each of his 4 points. But first let me be clear that while Mr. Denby has not specifically stated who he is supporting for mayor, everyone who has seen his large dump truck around town, knows he is supporting Daniel Berry. What is unclear is what Mr. Denby has to gain by Alderman Berry being elected mayor? Now to address Mr. Denby’s 4 points:
Point 1 - “6-page letter with his concerns and problems”:
I do not recall having received a 6-page letter and if I had received such a letter, it would have been forwarded to Planning and Codes for a response. Any response would have come from them not from me.
Point 2 – “watch videos of past Planning and Codes meetings”:
I assume Mr. Denby is referring to the Planning Commission meetings of which I am one of seven voting members. I, too, encourage anyone to watch those videos because you will see that all of my votes have been in the interest of new home buyers or retaining property values of existing home owners whose interests are occasionally different from the interest of the develop.
Point 3 – “natural confrontation between Planning and Codes and builders and developers”:
This issue has been brought to my attention by other builders and developers, other than Mr. Denby who apparently only has issues with Tullahoma’s Planning and Codes. He points out that he and others have positive working relationships with Planning and Codes in numerous surrounding cities. Mr. Denby does not mention how many houses he has built in those other cities compared to the numbers built in Tullahoma, my guess is that most of his building has been done in Tullahoma even though he indicates Tullahoma Planning and Codes is the most difficult to work with.
Point 4 – “Knowis visit to Denby property”:
This visit was intended to simply be a neighborhood visit as I pass by this property on Ovoca Road multiple times a day from my home. Seeing Mr. Denby there, with his truck displaying one of my opponents campaign signs, I stopped by to visit with him and, in jest, asked if he needed any more signs for his truck since he only had 2 on the back of his truck. No, I did not ask him “to put up one” of my signs. While on the property he showed me an issue that had come before an earlier Planning Commission meeting regarding an easement to allow more adequate driveway turn around space and also to permit a driveway entrance onto Ovoca Road. I had voted against the entrance because it was in a curve in the road. Upon examination I realized the entrance was, in fact, safe and acknowledged this to Mr. Denby. I also told him that I would make an announcement to this effect at the next Planning Commission meeting which I did.
Now while Mr. Denby has chosen to attack me and my record on the Planning Commission, I have continued to acknowledge his contributions to Tullahoma and the Tullahoma property tax base with the number of homes he has built in Tullahoma.
Mr. Denby notes, quite accurately, that I am running my campaign based on my experience. Most believe that experience matters. It is also noteworthy that some other builders and contractors have contacted me stating that based upon my experience they are supporting me for mayor.
While Mr. Denby fails to mention who he is supporting as mayor, if you have seen his dump truck parked near our early voting site at C.D. Stamps with the “Clean Up Tullahoma” prominently displayed, you will know who he is supporting. He has yet to mention what that candidate will do for him if elected.
Now, I ask the voters, shouldn’t this election be about the candidates running for mayor, our respective experience, contributions to our city as business managers, civic leadership and experience as elected officials? All seem to agree that experience does matter when it comes to keeping our city moving forward!
Ray Knowis