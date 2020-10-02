Do I support the police? That is a question that I am often asked on social media. Yes. I support the police and their efforts to provide for public safety. Most law abiding people that I know support the police. Some of the finest people I know and have worked with are police officers. Their job requires good public relations; a knowledge of local, state and federal law; knowledge of approved policies and procedures; physical proficiency; firearms proficiency; mental stability; and continuing law enforcement training. Their organization is structured similar to quasi-military management structure. Their job is difficult and often dangerous.
A police officer’s relation to the general public is different than that of any other public employee in that the officer my temporarily detain you, take away your freedom and even take your life under some circumstances. It is important that those supervising and managing the police function know what those circumstances are and that those policies are conveyed to the officer and that his knowledge of that policy is verified with testing.
The policy on the use of deadly force by a police officer should be included in a police policy and procedures manual. Elected officials should approve the policy and not just leave the matter to the discretion of police management. There are reasonable model policies that an agency may adopt. I think it should be that an officer may use deadly force only if his live is directly threatened or the life of another is directly threatened.
Citizen protests, racial demonstrations, and riots are often the result of not having adequate policies on the use of deadly force and not holding officers accountable for the unreasonable use of deadly force.
Ron Darden
Tullahoma