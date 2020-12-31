In response to the front page article in the 12/27 Sunday paper, all I can say is that I am enraged. Not only am I enraged at the blatant racism -- yes, racism, not a slight politically incorrect faux paus -- of one of the representatives of this town posing in front of a confederate flag, I am even more surprised and disappointed with the Tullahoma News giving Amacher the unrivalled platform to defend herself. The confederate flag is a racist symbol, and the only stance that anyone who considers themselves an upstanding citizen can take is one of disgust and abhorrence.
What I am asking for is fair and respectful journalism, something that article in which the majority of the content is copied from a Facebook page cannot boast. I have been a citizen of Tullahoma since I was born, and this article was a disappointment to the journalistic integrity that the people of Tullahoma deserve. I sincerely hope the Tullahoma News does better in the future for all its readers and citizens.
Marissa Power
Tullahoma