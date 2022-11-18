What would Tullahoma be if AEDC had not been built here 70 years ago? How many special people - engineers, machinists, scientists, electricians, technicians, etc., poured into our area from all over the world to work, defend our nation, build families, and build churches. Imagine no ARO, Sverdrup, Jacobs, NAS, Ascend, Cubic, Microcraft, Opti-Logic, etc. The financial infusion alone adds up to 10's of Billions. With all due respect to the natives before 1952, I submit that vast numbers of quality folks who relocated to our town from all over the world made immeasurable positive contributions to the very special character that Tullahoma has today.
Many of the first generation AEDC folks are still here (because this is also a great area to retire to) and are still contributing. In many cases their grandchildren now contribute. Just like the first generation of AEDC folks needed housing, so does this current generation. In the last 6 years, I have personally witnessed many new college graduates unable to find housing in Tullahoma. This is tragic. If they cannot rent and then eventually buy locally, they will commute from further distances, which severely reduces the chance of them digging in and planting roots in our community. In this scenario, they are far more likely to chase higher earnings elsewhere than remain for quality of life reasons. This is Tullahoma’s and AEDC’s loss - short term and certainly long term.
Many in Tullahoma want us to be a retirement community. These citizens retired here and they do not want change. I understand their sentiment, but we cannot just be a retirement community. We need a comprehensive growth plan that encourages the construction of nice apartments and first time home buying opportunities for the next generation of AEDC-type employees. We want them investing here and growing with us. Tullahoma needs open door policies, not a closed door/change-resistant policies. We need slow, steady and quality growth. And Tullahoma needs to make space for the next generation of AEDC employees and do all we can to keep them here.