This is a letter a lady kept for almost 40 years. She sent it to my friend, Colin Shurak, a film maker. He wrote, produced, directed and filmed “My Friend Karl’. Although this letter was written almost 40 years ago, I feel it is still very relevant to Tullahoma’s problem of affordable housing today. It also answers the question of how to provide justice for the poor people of Tullahoma. 

Smithson’s LTE to the Tullahoma News as it appeared nearly 40 years ago: 