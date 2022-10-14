This is a letter a lady kept for almost 40 years. She sent it to my friend, Colin Shurak, a film maker. He wrote, produced, directed and filmed “My Friend Karl’. Although this letter was written almost 40 years ago, I feel it is still very relevant to Tullahoma’s problem of affordable housing today. It also answers the question of how to provide justice for the poor people of Tullahoma.
Smithson’s LTE to the Tullahoma News as it appeared nearly 40 years ago:
I am writing to you in response to your letter to the editor which appeared in the Tullahoma News on June 15, 1983.
I’m also sending along a copy of a letter I wrote to a friend living in Jackson. He was living in an unheated shack with no water which the landlord bulldozed down because the neighbor complained. He wrote me that my letter helped him to acquire moving men friends.
Your letter about the new apartments in the Oak Park area was right on target. Several members of the church I attend live in the Oak Park area and attended the protest meeting of the mayor and alderman (the mayor also attends the same church). In jest, one member of our church, one of the nicest men I know, made a trip to Georgia to talk with the new owner of the apartments. I just got through completing a two year Bible course in which this very sincere and kind and decent gentlemen was also a participant. After he got back from city hall after a Monday night meeting to attend our Bible class, I meekly told him I would have been on the other side of the issue. I felt guilty because I did not say anything more. At the end of Bible class, our pastor asked for feedback and intentions, I gave him an F. We are at our most sinful when we are vindictive, indifferent and uninvolved in the problems of others. If the leader of his church are no more aware of the needs of hurting people then what was displayed by Oak Park residents, then he has been a failure as a teacher. I imagine that it is not too often that Pastor Smith gets a letter appealing for him to repent!
I agree with you Mrs. Burdette that “some of the most ‘educated’ people I know are among the most ignorant.” To me this means, that they just don’t know any letter. They mean well and are good people and usually have good intentions. Just they do not realize the problems and conditions many unfortunate people fare. The great lawyer Clarence Darrow, who dedicated his life to fighting for the dispossessed and oppressed once said, “Kindness comes from imagination, and very few people have any to waste. When get so they so that they can past themselves in other people’s places and suffer because they suffer we will probably get rid of most of these mosquitos.”
For me, that is the key to bringing out justice in our city: to suffer with those who are hurting the most and to try to help them gain more control over their own lives. Just last Friday I had a conference with my lawyer to plan strategy to help me move into Dorsett homes. Last week I also received a letter from the new Executive Director of the Tullahoma Housing Authority denying my request to have a community room reopened at the project.
I feel that the best way to make Tullahoma a better place to live is to help the people at Dorsett Homes solve their problems and improve their lives which will then have ripple effect beneficial in the rest of Tullahoma. Do you agree would you like to help?