Recently, a letter to the editor was published bashing Alderman Jenna Amacher for questioning the need for SROs to be furnished with a fully equipped police vehicles. Why is that an invalid question? The letter, just like the other members of BoMA, did not address the NEED. How is the lack of a fully equipped police vehicle for an SRO taking away from safety? Should a problem arise inside a school (and I pray it never does), surely we are not expecting the SRO on duty to run out to their fully equipped vehicle to call for help! I would expect they have been fully provided the equipment needed on their person inside the school! Therefore, doesn't this suggest the primary purpose of a provided vehicle is to get them to work? Would it be out of the question for them to use their own vehicle? They are going to work, just like the school principal, teachers, and other school staff that drive their own vehicles. I believe policemen reporting to the police station going to work every day, first drive to the station at their own expense in their own vehicles. I also believe firemen drive to the fire stations in their own vehicles at their own expense. I thought the Board's vote for funding was for the need for SROs (which I support). Did their vote also specifically include funding for the SRO furnished police vehicles?
Maybe I am missing something, but it seems reasonable that more discussion was needed. I, like other citizens of Tullahoma, want our police force to be equipped with what is needed to keep the public safe and do their jobs. At the least, I think there was room for serious discussion. I say thank you Jenna Amacher for standing up for the tax payers of Tullahoma.