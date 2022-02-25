I share Mr. Tatum's desire to get to the truth regarding the 2020 election. I want to know all votes count and aren't cancelled by fraud. If the nation in 2020 actually elected a man who spent most of the year in his basement and had one gaffe after another on the rare times he did speak instead of reelecting a President who saw a roaring economy before mayors and governors shut everything down over COVID, secured the southern border, negotiated improved trade relationships with Mexico and China, reduced tensions with North Korea, got NATO nations to pay their fair share for defense, and where we even started to see signs of peace in the Middle East, then I can accept that. I know if elections are fair that if the socialist policies Biden's handlers are enacting cause our economy and national security to crash and burn as I expect, he can be replaced in three more years if we haven't been taken over by another country by then.
But I don't feel like enough was done to get the truth. The former President and his lawyers produced hundreds of affidavits from individuals alleging voter fraud. Were these all false? Election commissions and courts in states like Pennsylvania changed their voting laws, which is clearly unconstitutional since the Constitution states only state legislatures can make changes, in ways that made it really easy to cheat. Shouldn't these states need to vote again or their electors be denied? I want a full investigation of the count in Atlanta where poll watchers were sent home, saying counting was done for the night because of a non-existent burst pipe, but then video appears to show a handful of workers pulling boxes of ballots out from under a table and scanning them, some over and over again. I want to know about reports where many more people voted than there were registered voters in some battleground counties. I want to know what happened to the truck full of ballots a driver said he drove out of New York to then have the trailer disappear in the middle of election night. I want to know why there were reports of dozens of "mailed" absentee ballots that had no folds and appeared to be computer generated. I want answers for the serious questions raised in the Arizona audit where just in Maricopa County there were many ballots counted that had serious validation and chain-of-custody issues and should have been thrown out, way more than Biden's margin of victory in the state. I want to know why some statisticians are saying the results in some areas were virtually impossible to have occurred. I want to know why ballots were destroyed and voting machine memories were illegally wiped by election officials in several contested counties when they knew audits were planned. And these are not all of the allegations.
Mr. Tatum references the more than 60 court cases as evidence that there was no significant fraud. But that was just the issue -- all of the cases were dismissed on technicalities without any real hearing of the evidence. The press instantly labeled any allegations and claims "false" without investigating either. When were these claims run-to-ground? If we find all of this is made up by President Trump and others, then I agree his behavior is despicable and charges like fraud may be warranted. But before trying "President Trump and all of his supporters" for treason as Mr. Tatum suggests, I would remind him that Gore and Clinton both challenged the elections they lost. Clinton still claims Trump was an "illegitimate President." Should all of their supporters be tried for treason? Surely "Our Democracy" requires we be able to raise legitimate concerns about voting integrity.
Joseph Sheeley
Tullahoma