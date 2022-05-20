The climate change issue is very confusing. I know of principally five arguments associated with climate change:
Global warming is not actually happening.
Global warming is happening, but human activity has very little to do with it.
Human activity contributes significantly to global warming, but we in the West should not have to pay, since China, India, and others are the major polluters.
Global warming is actually beneficial to man.
The science is very poor, and we can't prove human activity is causing climate change.
It has been said that 95% of scientists believe there is global warming (now called climate change). However, the truth is that the surveys these scientists responded to was sent to only certain scientists and not nearly to them all. I imagine if they expected to receive continued government funding they felt they better respond in a certain way. There are numerous calculable scientists that have pushed back against the doom-and-gloom climate change predictions from the United Nations and other governmental agencies. Dr. Leslie Woodcock, emeritus professor at the University of Manchester (UK) School of Chemical Engineering and Analytical Science, is a former NASA scientists said in an interview, “Man-made climate change is nonsense and a money-making industry for the green lobby. The term 'climate change' is meaningless. The Earth's climate has been changing since time began. The theory of 'man-made climate change' is simply an unsubstantiated hypothesis about our climate. The theory is that CO2 emitted by burning fossil fuel is a greenhouse gas and causing global warming. In fact, water is a much more powerful greenhouse gas and there is 20 times more of it in our atmosphere. There is no reproducible scientific evidence CO2 has significantly increased in the last 100 years. Anecdotal evidence doesn't mean anything in science, it's not significant. Even the term 'global warming' does not mean anything unless you give it a time scale. The temperature of the earth has been going up and down for millions of years. If there are extremes, it's nothing to do with carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. It's not permanent and it's not caused by us. Global warming is nonsense”.
In further arguments to the climate changers, it's been reported that the polar ice cap is actually expanding rather than contracting. In fact, the receding Arctic ice that alarmists said was the end of polar bears, rebounded growing 29% during 2012-2013 and is within 5% of what it was 30 years ago according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center. Recently, near the South Pole, a Russian ship carrying scientists and tourists traveled to the bottom of the Earth hoping to document global warming and shrinking ice caps. But the ship got stuck in the ice that was thicker than any time since records started being kept in 1978. Dr. Patrick Moore, a Greenpeace co-founder, has publicly expressed the opinion that “there is no scientific proof that human emissions of carbon dioxide are the dominant cause of the minor warming of the Earth's atmosphere over the past 100 years... no actual proof, as it is understood in science, actually exists”.
Judith Curry, former professor of earth and atmospheric science at the Georgia Institute of Technology, has argued that observed climate data does not show accelerating temperatures or an increased frequency of extreme weather. Other scientists such as Roy Spencer, a former scientists of climate studies at NASA, have argued that observed global temperatures have risen less than what has been projected by climate models such as the models used by the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Temperature data, such as surface data and satellite data sets, do not show accelerated warming that has been projected by the IPCC.
I believe our Almighty God and Creator, Jesus Christ, enabled man to discover oil, coal, and natural gas and the abundant and amazing uses of these resources. Carbon dioxide also has a primary use ... it’s called plant food. NASA scientist discovered certain regions of the Earth, especially in South America, that plant life is seen from outer space as deeper and richer in color (green).
In my opinion, there is nothing wrong with a focus on renewable energy, but there must be a more cost effective means to make it more affordable and a long term plan to get there. We cannot destroy thousands of jobs and businesses, cause spiraling inflation, and upend our way of life while the rest of the world sits back and does virtually nothing. In fact, China, India, and Russia have accelerated building of coal-fired plants. As it is currently, battery operated vehicles will need huge amounts of electricity. Question, where is that electricity coming from and what will be the source to produce it? And do we really even need them? Research has shown that battery operated vehicles have a higher degree of exploding than gasoline only vehicles. We need an honest debate!
Ray Artman
Tullahoma