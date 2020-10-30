It is vitally important for a Board of Mayor and Alderman to respect one another and work together. Of course disagreements over policy will occur but unfounded sharp criticisms over someone's motives are inappropriate. At last Monday's BOMA meeting Alderman Amacher falsely accused Alderman Blackwell of being hypocritical and lacking transparency regarding Ms. Blackwell's wish to provide herself and the Board more time to consider London's request for Special Events permit. Having served on the Board for 9 years there were numerous times in which a matter came before our Board when additional time given to evaluate the request was entirely justified and beneficial.
In another matter Ms. Blackwell wanted to change her vote in hopes that she could demonstrate support for her colleague Alderman McGee. Formerly Alderman Blackwell had nominated Ms. Jamie Moorehead for an alderman position. Once again Ms. Amacher disagreed. She felt Ms. Blackwell was being hypocritical wanting to change her vote. Say what? Why make an issue over that very kind gesture by Ms. Blackwell.
Roberts Rules of Order does allow for a change of vote following a decision if the body (BOMA) would allow through a majority vote. Ms. Amacher may now request that the Board consider accepting Ms. Blackwell's request. Such a move would be entirely appropriate and show a much needed spirit of cooperation.
Mike Stanton
Tullahoma