The House of Representatives has impeached President Trump for the second time with only a few days left in his presidency. We the citizens of Tennessee will be watching Senator Blackburn and Senator Hagerty to see if they will vote to impeach President Trump. The trial of impeachment has already been seen all over the world on T.V. We saw the President, his son, Rudy Giuliani encouraging Trump supporters to descend on the capitol in a move designed to overturn the Electoral College results.
The continuing Senate trial on T.V. has televised President Trump, on numerous occasions, along with some of his powerful friends in the United States stated over and over how he was cheated out of being reelected as President. These lies were told over and over until some lawmakers started believing the lies. Senator Ted Cruz and over one hundred and forty Republican House of Representatives and U.S. Senators believed Trump was cheated and there was voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential election. The Supreme Court and forty-six other courts have stated there were no evidence of voter fraud. Donald Trump began a coup attempt by convincing these lawmakers to overturn the certified votes from certain states declaring Biden the winner in their states. President Trump violated the Constitution of the United States and so did the one hundred and forty lawmakers. They are all traitors.
Senator Blackburn and Senator Hagerty changed their minds and did not vote to object to other states elections. Now it is time for both of them to revisit the Constitution and the oath they took when elected. President Trump was the President until he became a traitor at the end of his presidency. The trail has been going on for months. All you have to do is turn on the T.V. The hardest thing a Senator will ever do is vote to impeach a president. If we are not going to follow our Constitution then why do we take an oath to up hold the Constitution?
All eyes are on our two Senators.
Bobby Fanning
Tullahoma